Evil Dead and This War of Mine Featured in This Week’s Releases | Horror games

Evil Dead – The Game and This War of Mine: Final Cut are the highlights of this week’s releases. The first is an online multiplayer game based on the classic horror movie franchise, while the second is a survival game that tackles a side of war rarely seen in games. Both are accompanied by the sequel Salt and Sacrifice, the new RPG Eiyuden Chronicle: Rising, the co-op game We Were Here Forever and more. Check out the information about the week’s releases, such as date, price and the platforms where they are available, below.

🎮 Star Wars games get cheaper because of ‘May the 4th’

1 of 8 Evil Dead: The Game has a competitive mode where one of the players takes on the role of a demon — Photo: Disclosure / Epic Games Store Evil Dead: The Game has a competitive mode where one of the players takes on the role of a demon — Photo: Disclosure / Epic Games Store

👉 Who is the best horror game character of all time? Comment on the TechTudo forum

2 of 8 Evil Dead – The Game brings back Ash Williams in a cooperative or competitive multiplayer experience according to the player’s taste — Photo: Reproduction / Epic Games Store Evil Dead – The Game brings back Ash Williams in a cooperative or competitive multiplayer experience according to the player’s taste — Photo: Reproduction / Epic Games Store

From the developers of World War Z, Evil Dead – The Game is a multiplayer horror game based on the films of the “Breakthrough Night” franchise with cooperative and competitive modes. In the co-op part, users control Ash Williams, voiced by movie actor Bruce Campbell, and his friends as they battle the forces of evil and seek out magical artifacts to banish them.

In competitive mode, the dispute is asymmetrical. One of the participants takes on the role of the Candarian demon and fights the other players, with powers such as possessing users and summoning creatures. Evil Dead – The Game is available on PlayStation 5 (PS5) and PlayStation 4 (PS4) for R$199.50, on Xbox Series X, Xbox Series X and Xbox One for R$147.45 and on PC (via Epic Games Store) for BRL 75.99.

The anti-war-themed survival game This War of Mine gets, this week, its improved version for the new generation. The game arrives with new 4K graphics and extra content from the This War of Mine: Stories expansion, such as new missions, events, an extra classic scenario and a new character. In the game, users manage a group of civilians trying to survive in the midst of a war zone.

During the day, you need to manage your shelter, cook and craft useful items, while at night it’s the only possible time to go out and look for more resources. Each match has its randomly generated world and characters, and decisions get more difficult the longer the party survives. This War of Mine: Final Cut is available on Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S for R$74.95, releasing simultaneously on Xbox Game Pass at no extra cost.

3 of 8 This War of Mine: Final Cut brings the survival game to a war zone with updated visuals for the new generation and extra content — Photo: Playback/Xbox Game Store This War of Mine: Final Cut brings the survival game in a war zone with updated visuals for the new generation and extra content — Photo: Playback/Xbox Game Store

Salt and Sacrifice – May 10 – PS5, PS4 and PC

The sequel to Salt and Sanctuary retains the intense 2D combat inspired by games like Dark Souls, but with multiplayer mechanics. Players will control a Marked Inquisitor, a member of a group of cursed warriors who serve the kingdom of Altarstone, and must hunt down the Mages, beings that threaten to bring magic back to the world. Each defeated enemy can have their flesh and bones used to craft more powerful weapons, while Inquisitors will be able to call on friends to help them in local or online co-op multiplayer. Salt And Sacrifice is available for PC via the Epic Games Store for R$37.99.

4 of 8 Salt and Sacrifice follows its tradition of deep and challenging 2D combat inspired by Dark Souls, just like its predecessor Salt and Sanctuary — Photo: Playback/Epic Games Store Salt and Sacrifice follows its tradition of deep and challenging 2D combat inspired by Dark Souls, just like its predecessor Salt and Sanctuary.

Eiyuden Chronicle: Rising – May 10 – PS5, XBSX/S, PS4, XB, SW and PC

Written and produced by Yoshitaka Murayama, one of the creators of the Suikoden series, Eiyuden Chronicle: Rising is a prequel to the saga’s next RPG, Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes, scheduled for 2023 after a crowdfunding campaign. In this first game, players follow pre-war stories of three heroes: CJ, Garoo and Isha, who venture into ruins revealed after an earthquake.

They will face different types of monsters in turn-based battles and will use the resources they find to rebuild the city of New Neveah. The game is available on Nintendo Switch for R$ 59.99, for PC on Steam, Epic Games Store and GOG digital stores, in addition to being available on Xbox Game Pass at no extra cost.

5 of 8 Eiyuden Chronicle: Rising is a prequel RPG to the next game from one of the creators of the Suikoden series — Photo: Reproduction/Steam Eiyuden Chronicle: Rising is a prequel RPG to the next game from one of the creators of the Suikoden series — Photo: Reproduction/Steam

We Were Here Forever – May 10th – PC

The We Were Here co-op game series reaches its fourth game with We Were Here Forever, a chapter that promises to bring a grand finale to the story. In the franchise games, two players step into the role of prisoners in the cursed castle Castle Rock, with first-person gameplay and puzzles to solve.

Users must work together to solve puzzles, but their only form of communication is a walkie-talkie device, often without being able to see the situation through their partner’s eyes. We Were Here Forever is available for PC on Steam and Epic Games Store digital stores, with PS5, Xbox Series X/S, PS4 and Xbox One versions expected to arrive soon.

6 of 8 We Were Here Forever is the fourth game in the saga of cooperative puzzle games and promises a great ending to its story — Photo: Reproduction/Steam We Were Here Forever is the fourth game in the saga of cooperative puzzle games and promises a great ending to its story — Photo: Reproduction/Steam

Brigandine: The Legend of Runersia – May 11 – PC

In this classic turn-based strategy game, players will have to fight for dominance of the continent of Runersia, divided between six factions, each with their own goals. The player can choose from one of five nations or a tribe to command while facing enemy forces. Each of them has more than 100 “Rune Knights”, knights capable of using magic, and monster armies with 50 different types of creatures between dragons, angels and zombies. The new PC version of the game also includes a Creative Mode to play without limitations and a New Game+ to load your progress in a new game after finishing the campaign.

7 of 8 Brigandine: The Legend of Runersia brings a deep strategy game with more than 100 knights and creatures to form your army — Photo: Reproduction/Steam Brigandine: The Legend of Runersia brings a deep strategy game with more than 100 knights and creatures to form your army — Photo: Reproduction/Steam

The Centennial Case: A Shijima Story – May 12 – PS5, PS4, SW and PC

Produced by Koichiro Ito, director of Netflix’s The Naked Director series, The Centennial Case: A Shijima Story is a mystery adventure game that features scenes shot with real actors. The story is told from the point of view of novelist Haruka Kagami, who tries to unravel four murders in the Shijima family in the last century.

Gameplay works through Haruka’s deduction mechanics, where she formulates hypotheses based on clues to try to find the truth. The game warns about its approach to adult themes that include images of blood, violence and drugs. The Centennial Case: A Shijima Story is available for Nintendo Switch for R$264.90 and for PC via the Steam digital store for R$229.90.

8 of 8 The Centennial Case: A Shijima Story is an adventure and mystery game with real actors and adult themes — Photo: Reproduction/Steam The Centennial Case: A Shijima Story is an adventure and mystery game with real actors and adult themes — Photo: Reproduction/Steam

with information from Metacritic, Game InformerPlayStation Store (1, two, 3, 4 and 5), Microsoft Store (1, two and 3), Nintendo Game Store (1 and two), Steam (1, two, 3 and 4), Epic Games Store (1, two, 3 and 4) and GOG