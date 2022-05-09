Fighting premature aging: the best foods

Aging is a natural process, but it haunts many people all over the world. Especially the most vain ones fear the signs of age showing through the body.

Wrinkles, indisposition, tiredness, spots and other symptoms can indicate old age. However, even being natural, there may be cases of premature aging, which must be fought. For this, it is worth betting on natural antioxidants.

Antioxidants fight premature aging by oxidizing cells, in fact they prevent this process. That is, the cells of your body are strengthened and begin to degenerate slowly. This happens through the inhibition of free radicals.

Antioxidants fight premature and current aging in disease prevention

The cells in your body die and are born all the time. This means that all body tissues undergo a renewal process, which can take years. In this process, some defective cells may arise, in fact, it happens all the time. However, the wrongly formed cells end up being eliminated by the body.

In some cases, these cells show resistance and begin to spread uncontrollably. They replicate and cause one of the most feared diseases by humans to appear: cancer.

Malignant tumors are defective cells that have proved resistant and replicated rampantly. So, as antioxidants prevent cell degeneration, they delay cell death. In addition to preventing premature aging, they act by fighting the emergence of various types of cancer in the body.

How to ingest antioxidants to fight premature aging:

Discover the main nutrients that prevent premature aging and offer antioxidants. The information was also published on Portal Metrópoles.

anthocyanins: blackberries, raspberry, cherry, purple lettuce, açaí, red plum, eggplant, guava, strawberry and red cabbage;

lycopene: guava, watermelon and tomato;

flavonoids: citrus fruits, nuts, green tea, black tea, red wine, coffee and purple grapes;

Vitamin C: acerola, broccoli, cabbage, spinach, kiwi, orange, lemon, mango, melon, strawberry, papaya, horse chestnut and tomato;

Vitamin E: brown rice, almonds, peanuts, Brazil nuts, egg yolks, wheat germ, corn, sunflower seeds and vegetable oil;

Omega-3: tuna, salmon, sardines, chia and flax seeds and vegetable oils;

Beta-carotene: red, orange, and yellow fruits and vegetables such as pumpkin, beets, broccoli, carrots, cabbage, cantaloupe, and dried apricots.

Zinc: Poultry, meat, whole grains, beans, seafood, milk and nuts.

polyphenols: red fruits, nuts, whole grains, onions, green tea, chamomile, walnuts, soybeans, tomatoes, red grapes and red wine;

Selenium: oats, poultry, almonds, Brazil nuts, liver, walnuts, seafood, sunflower seeds and whole wheat.