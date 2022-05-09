food can kill bacteria

Many foods have several characteristics that are beneficial to human organs. One of the most enigmatic are the lungs, which have very selective foods to take care of health. A food that improves the lungs is broccoli, and few people knew about it.

It is worth mentioning that we are talking about organs that are vital for the maintenance of a person’s life. The lungs are responsible for capturing oxygen and transforming it and sending it to be transformed into energy by the body. In addition, they are the ones who eliminate carbon dioxide. Therefore, eating broccoli can be a great way to live longer and better.

Eating broccoli is good for lung health

Keeping your lungs strong is essential to having a well-honed perception of well-being. Breathing well and lightly is something that all people need. For this, a physical exercise routine is essential, but food is not far behind. So, it’s time to add broccoli to your menu.

To give you an idea, 200 grams of broccoli charges the daily demand for vitamin C that an adult human being demands. More than that, that same amount of the vegetable is able to supply the need for folic acid and vitamin A.

Broccoli helps eliminate bacteria from the lungs

One of the most amazing actions of broccoli for the lungs is in fighting infections. Eating broccoli is one way to reduce the bacteria that inhabit your respiratory system. The nutrient responsible for this positive effect is sulforaphane.

A new treatment developed by Johns Hopkin University uses the substance as a treatment for lung infections, for example. In fact, sulforaphane is used to treat severe cases of infection.

To get the best benefits from broccoli for your lungs, it’s best to eat it raw or cooked. Broths can also be an excellent way to eat and get the benefits the vegetable has to offer.