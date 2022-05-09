G7 leaders announce Russian oil sanctions

The White House announced Sunday that the United States and G7 allies had imposed sanctions on three Russian television channels and pledged to phase out imports of Russian oil.

According to a statement, the affected broadcasters – Joint Stock Company Channel One Russia, Television Station Russia-1 and Joint Stock Company NTV Broadcasting Company – are directly or indirectly controlled by Moscow.

The new measures also affect executives at Sberbank and Gazprombank banks and prohibit Americans from providing services to Russian companies. Washington also announced bans on the export of US products to Russia, of all capital goods.

“This will be a severe blow to the main artery of Putin’s economy and deny him the necessary income to finance his war,” the White House says.

In an official statement, the G7 said Putin’s actions in Ukraine represented “a disgrace” for Russia and its people. According to the group, the Russian leader’s “war of unprovoked aggression” against the Ukrainians has brought “disrespect” to Moscow and the historic sacrifices of its people.

“Russia violated the rules-based international order, in particular the Charter of the United Nations, conceived after the Second World War to spare subsequent generations the scourge of war,” the statement added.







Russian President Vladimir Putin Photo: ANSA / Ansa – Brazil

The G7 reiterates that it remains united in its “determination that Putin must not win the war in Ukraine”, “in memory of those who fought for freedom in World War II” and of the Ukrainian, European and global community.

According to the countries, Putin’s war is putting global food security under severe pressure and, together with the United Nations, the group has called on Russia to end its blockade and all other activities that impede the production and export of food. of Ukraine, in accordance with its international commitments.

The new sanctions are announced after a virtual meeting between the leaders of the US, France, Germany, Canada, Italy, Japan and the UK, and Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky.

During the video conference, Zelensky underscored Ukraine’s firm determination to protect its sovereignty and territorial integrity. Furthermore, he said that Kiev’s ultimate goal is to ensure the full withdrawal of Russian forces from all Ukrainian territory and to have the ability to protect itself in the future. Finally, he thanked all G7 members for their support.