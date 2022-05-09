Girl Madeleine McCann was sold to child trafficking ring before she died, investigator believes – Monet

+



The little English girl Madeleine McCann, missing since 2007 (Photo: Reproduction)

The trail of new revelations involving the controversial case of disappearance of little Madeleine McCann, who turned 15 last week, continues to grow.

According to the prosecutor in the case in Germany, Hans Christian Wolters, the current investigation points out that the young British girl, then 3 years old, was kidnapped from the resort in Portugal and sold to a child trafficking network before she died.

The revelation was made during an interview with Wolters for the Portuguese TV channel CMTV. “I am not authorized to talk about these details. Perhaps this is a possibility,” explained the prosecutor when asked if he believed that Madeleine had been sold after the kidnapping, highlighted the Daily Mail.

A poster announcing the disappearance of the little girl Madeleine McCann in a scene from the documentary about the event (Photo: Reproduction)

Fifteen years after Madeleine’s disappearance during an English family trip to a resort in southern Portugal, the German police investigation finally points to a prime suspect in the case that shocked the world.

In an interview with the same channel, Wolters said he is convinced that convicted pedophile Christian Brueckner killed Madeleine. “We are sure he killed Madeleine McCann.” However, he doesn’t bring the same confidence about the child’s kidnapping, which may have been done by someone else.

Christian Brueckner is the main suspect in the disappearance of Madeleine McCann in 2007 (Photo: Reproduction)

The prosecutor also revealed in the conversation with the journalist that they advanced in the investigation. “I think we found some new facts, some new evidence, not forensic evidence, but evidence,” the prosecutor said.

The man lived in the same area of ​​Portugal where the English girl disappeared – he provided maintenance services at the resort where Madeleine and her parents, Kate and Gerry McCann, were staying.

He was named a prime suspect in the 2020 Madeleine mystery after he told a friend he was involved in the girl’s disappearance. Brueckner is currently in prison in Germany for the rape of a 72-year-old American tourist in Portugal. This crime took place just 18 months before Madeleine’s kidnapping.