Health plans surpass 49 million beneficiaries in the country – Money Times

The number of people with health insurance in the country exceeds 49 million.

The result of March this year was released today (6) by the National Supplementary Health Agency (ANS).

This number, of 49,074,356, represents an increase of 2.6% compared to March 2021.

The growth in users of exclusively dental plans was even greater.

In the same period, there was an increase of 7.62%, reaching 29,357,656 people.

According to the agency, the data show that the supplementary health care sector remains heated.

Since July 2020, when the number of users was 46,821,928, the increase in membership has been continuous.

Regarding the use of health plans, the Bulletin Covid-19which provides information on the behavior of the supplementary medical care sector during the pandemic, shows that the occupancy of beds for the treatment of the disease in March fell compared to February, from 58% to 44%.

On the other hand, the occupancy rate for the other services was 80%, causing the overall occupancy rate of beds (common and ICU) to reach 77%, the highest since January 2019.

The performance of tests for the detection of covid-19 had a significant increase in January this year, due to the variant omicron.

This month, the number of RT-PCR tests was 975,017, the highest since the beginning of the pandemic.

