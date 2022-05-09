I can’t lose weight, what to do?

- You take added sugars ? They are empty calories that, nutritionally, do not contribute anything and that the only thing they will do is make you eat more; above all, discard the idea that in the morning they can give you more energy.
- Do you eat margarine? Actually, they are not good fats . use butter, extra virgin olive oil or coconut oil (always organic) .
- Be careful with foods you might consider healthy, like turkey cold cuts or cooked ham, because they almost certainly contain less than 94% meat. The best thing is to look at the label and choose those with higher meat content and fewer additives .
- You cereals you consume are 100% whole grains ? This is important because they are much more satiating and will help you get the amount of fiber your body needs each day.
- Don’t reduce your consumption of eggs thinking they are too fat or unhealthy, because the fat they provide is of high quality and their proteins have a high satiating effect . Of course, as far as possible, buy them organic or outdoors. Check by looking at the first number that appears printed in your shell: it must always be a 0 or a 1 .
- consume more oily fish , rich in omega 3, as they are beneficial for your cardiovascular and mental health, in addition to helping to maintain a good mood. Remember to choose the smaller ones such as anchovies, sardines, mackerel or anchovies.
- what do you take as snack morning or afternoon snack? the nuts , which can also be consumed in cream, are one of the best options. they contain healthy fats and have a satiating effect . Oh, and don’t forget the olives !
- You consumes processed or pre-cooked products ? They often contain low-quality fats, such as refined olive oil, which are altered when manufactured, eliminating most of their benefits. Also, many of them contain sunflower oil (which is not high oleic), which is much better suited for frying products.
- Do you remember avocado fever ? Well, keep it going this year, because it’s another food with a really good kind of fat. Healthy, satiating and can help you reduce the amount of other ingredients to control the portion of your dishes.
- Do you accept products light or 0% ? While it’s true that they have fewer calories, by filling less, you’ll eat more. Also remember that in almost all products that say they have 0% fat, this has been replaced by sugar .
- Do you buy products labeled low-sugar or low-fat? Don’t get confused! These names should not seduce you. Go to the market more and less to the supermarket. Buy less packaged products so you don’t get confused when it comes to knowing how to choose well what should fill your pantry: legumes, nuts, vegetables, fruits, eggs, meats, fish and rice should be the basis of your diet .
