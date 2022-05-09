Is Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra worth it? – All in Technology

Samsung’s top of the line in 2022, the Galaxy S22 Ultra is one of the most complete smartphones in Brazil. The model brings a beautiful list of specifications, differentiated design and cameras that promise to surprise the user. But is it worth paying so much for it? Find out below in our definitive review!

Strengths

Screen & Cameras

It’s impossible not to look at the Galaxy S22 Ultra and not be impressed by its gorgeous display. With a 6.8″ 2x Dynamic AMOLED panel and curved finish, the display has incredible quality and a great footprint. The brightness level also pleases, even in sunny environments.

Another point where the Galaxy S22 Ultra pleases is the cameras. On the back, the model houses a 108MP main sensor, 12MP ultrawide and two zoom lenses, one 10MP (3X) and the other 10MP (10X). In practice, the cameras capture amazing photos even in low-light environments, as optical image stabilization (OIS) also helps. What’s more, even photos taken at 30X zoom are exceptional in quality.

Talking about the front camera, Samsung has added a super 40MP sensor. Using it on a daily basis, our team achieved great results, delivering great levels of detail and sharpness. Autofocus allows close-up shots without causing a loss of sharpness. In addition, the new generation has gained a very different feature, which are videos in portrait mode.

Performance & System

Talking about hardware, the Galaxy S22 Ultra comes equipped with Qualcomm’s most powerful Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chip. With a maximum clock of 2.8 GHz and 12GB of RAM, the smartphone behaves well in any situation. Runs games and any app well without causing slowdowns. In addition, the 120 Hz refresh rate on the screen combined with the great hardware delivers an excellent user experience both in everyday life and in games.

The System used apparatus is also among the great highlights. As with other Samsung models, the One UI 4.1 interface based on Android 12 is packed with features. With it, the user can duplicate apps, use the DeX mode to make the phone a desktop and the safe folder feature, which promises innovative apps and other files.

S Pen & Design

Another point where the S22 Ultra pleases is its S Pen touch pen. Unlike the previous generation that only had pen support, the new generation brings the item along with the smartphone. When you take it out of its place, the features are already displayed on the device’s display. For example, you can translate words and phrases, use it to trigger cameras and even capture selfies.

Design is another point where the S22 pleased our team. Both white, green and black have a premium and matte look, ideal for not leaving those fingerprints. In addition, the IP68 construction makes the device water and dust resistant.

Negative points

Battery & Heating

Unfortunately, no smartphone on the market is perfect. In the case of the Galaxy S22 Ultra, the battery life was the biggest disappointment. Despite having 5,000 mAh of capacity, it cannot deliver full use by the end of the day, even more so when using 4G.

Another negative point of this model is the heating that occurs even in basic tasks. Just open the browser or social networks to feel the backside heat up. We certainly hope that Samsung will ship some future update to reduce this issue.

Final consideration

Despite being very expensive in Brazil, the Galaxy S22 Ultra has been in imminent price drop in recent months. In frequent promotions, the model has cost a little over R$ 6 thousand. So, if you don’t care about the price and want to have one of the best smartphones in Brazil, the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra is the right choice!