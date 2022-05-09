Know the foods that are bad for your health and you consume

All people would love to have healthier and more nutritious diets. In fact, a lot of people are looking for it right now. However, some information that was passed to you may be wrong and no one warned you. Know some foods that are bad for your health.

Foods that are bad for your health, but that you consume:

1 – Canned fish

Canned fish enter the list of foods that are harmful to health. This is for a very worrying reason. Heavy metals stay inside the can when they are canned with water. When eating the food, the metals go straight to the human body.

2 – Gelatin

Well, the famous gelatin is also on this list of foods that are bad for your health. The amount of collagen in gelatin is minimal, having about 0.76 g to 2 g for every 120 g of gelatin. The ideal is to consume between 8g and 10g for the human body. Gelatin is also rich in maltodextrin, artificial sweeteners and colors.

3 – Turkey breast

The turkey breast has always been allied to a healthy diet, as it makes up natural, light and dietetic snacks. However, this food is nothing natural or even healthy. Turkey breast is one of the unhealthy foods, as it contains a lot of sodium, sugar, nitrite and nitrate. It just has less fat than other processed meats.

4 – Tonic water is among the foods that are bad for health

Quinine is what gives tonic water its bitter taste, which is harmful to health if consumed in large quantities. In addition, tonic water usually has the same amount of sugar as traditional sodas. It is just a mistake to regard this drink as less harmful.

5 – Bacon

The bacon we are dealing with here is processed bacon, purchased already packaged by large industrialized food distributors. This food is a bomb of fat, sodium, liquid smoke, sugar and monosodium glutamate. On the other hand, artisanal bacons can be used in moderation without compromising health.

6 – Microwave popcorn

Although it seems harmless, microwave popcorn is one of the dangerous foods that many people consume frequently. In short, almost everything that is present in the product is capable of being harmful to health. This is because microwave popcorn relies on genetically modified corn, processed salt and chemicals to preserve and flavor it. In addition, the fat present inside the bag is extremely harmful to the human body.

According to a survey released by the news website O Globo, microwave popcorn has ingredients that cause Alzheimer’s. The study was developed by USP.

7 – Foods that are bad: Nuggets

They are tasty, like all the items on this list, but they are dangerous foods. Nuggets are nothing more than processed meat and chicken entrails, full of salt and fat. The greater chance of developing diabetes and cancer has already been linked to the consumption of nuggets.

8 – Powdered juice

If there’s something that the juice bag (in powders) doesn’t even come close to being, it’s juice. What you buy in the market is nothing more than a bag full of coloring, sugar, flavor enhancers, flavorings and artificial preservatives. They are linked to cases of high blood pressure.

9 – Foods that are bad for you: Noodles

It has already become clear that the problem lies in ultra-processed and industrialized products. So, of course, noodles couldn’t be out of this list. The truth is, this instant noodle is a bomb of sodium, fat, and preservative. It is a powerful trigger for acute gastritis and gastroesophageal reflux.

10 – Sausage

I know you must love hot dogs and sausage in tomato sauce. But sausage is also among the processed foods full of fat, coloring, salt and chemical additives. Excessive consumption of processed meat like sausage can cause high blood pressure, intestinal disorders, cancer and more.

11 – Common kitchen salt

Table salt is among the worst foods for you to eat. However, in this case we are talking about excess salt, which can harm the body due to fluid retention, increased blood pressure and overload of the body.

12 – Vegetable fats

This type of fat can be found in several industrialized foods, such as cookies, for example. They are often used to extend the shelf life and help increase bad cholesterol levels in the body.

13 – Soda

To get an idea of ​​the problem with consuming so much soda, know that just one can can contain 10 tablespoons of sugar. That is, soda is a bomb to gain weight and trigger various health problems. A recent study linked high soda consumption with an increased likelihood of pancreatic cancer.

14 – Refined sugar

Research shows that refined sugar is among the unhealthy foods. Cancer cells exposed to it multiply at an accelerated rate.

15 – Margarine

As much as the packaging tries to deceive consumers, the truth is that margarine is a jar with saturated or trans fat. It directly influences the high level of bad cholesterol within the body. This means an increased risk of developing heart problems.