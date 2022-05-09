Know what to eat for breakfast if you want to lose weight; amazing tips to activate your metabolism early

Salvador, May 8, 2022, by Raily Fortunato. Everyone knows that breakfast is the most important meal of the day, after hours of fasting, it is at this time that our body replenishes its nutrients. Thus, it is necessary to choose nutritious and healthy foods to start the day with health. So find out now what to eat for breakfast to nourish the body.

In addition, for those who want to maintain a diet and lose weight, the first meal of the day is essential to maintain a body care routine. So check it out now what to eat for breakfast and discover foods with high nutritional value and tasty for your breakfast.

What to eat for breakfast

All meals should be composed of vitamins, minerals, carbohydrates, protein and fiber, but breakfast is the main time your body looks for nutrients. So, check out some healthy and tasty options to fit into your morning meal, see below:

Eggs

The egg is a classic option that makes up the coffee table of many around the world, as a breakfast food. It has a complete nutritional table and is rich in vitamin A, E, B complex and minerals such as zinc, selenium, calcium and phosphorus. In addition, they are a source of antioxidants that act against free radicals, preventing premature aging and cardiovascular diseases.

In addition, they are rich in proteins with high biological value that help in muscle mass gain. Even more, according to Ana Elisa Faria, in partnership with the website Uol, in an article of February 10, 2017, the egg contains choline, a substance that helps in memory and cognition. Eggs are very versatile options, they can be fried in a non-stick pan, boiled, added to protein pancakes, crepes and much more.

Oat

This cereal, scientifically named, avena sativa, is one of the healthiest options to fit in the morning diet allied food list. In addition to being gluten-free, oats are a source of carbohydrates with soluble fiber, vitamins, minerals and antioxidants, making them a superfood. Because it is rich in fiber, the grain provides more satiety, reducing hunger throughout the day, also favors the gastrointestinal tract helping the elimination of feces.

Thus, oatmeal is an excellent choice for weight loss diets, as it brings health to the body, while decreasing hunger due to its power to ensure satiety. So you can make a classic oatmeal, put it in smoothies, add it on top of fruit, make pancakes and cakes with this cereal.

Natural yogurt

Natural yogurt is dairy derived from the process of fermenting milk by bacteria that consume lactose, the sugar present in milk. Thus, yogurt turns into a source of probiotics with beneficial bacteria such as bifidobacteria and lactobacillus that support gut health. In addition, natural yogurt is a source of protein, contains minerals such as calcium, zinc and selenium and vitamins such as those of the B complex.

Therefore, with this composition, this drink improves the intestinal tract, prevents osteoporosis, improves the intestinal flora and promotes brain health. Thus, yogurt can be a great choice to eat in the morning, as it has few calories and can be taken with fruit, granola, honey or whatever you prefer. However, be aware that natural yogurt is composed of few ingredients such as pasteurized whole milk and lactic yeast, so beware of additives.

fruits

It is indisputable that fruits are allies of a healthy diet for those who want to lose weight and provide more sources of nutrients for the body. They are sources of vitamins, minerals, carbohydrates and fibers, however, always make the most strategic choice. Although they are all super healthy, bet on the less caloric ones like fragaria vescaknown as strawberry and papaya, scientific name Carica papaya.

The use of fruits for a delicious breakfast is endless, but we will suggest you some more versatile options. They can be added to vitamins, with oatmeal, granola or chia, they can also be eaten with natural yogurt or pure, all options are ideal for your breakfast.

Whole grain bread

Many think that the consumption of bread can be an enemy of a diet during the weight loss process. However, this food can be used in your diet strategically, consuming the amounts indicated by your nutritionist. Thinking about nutrients, the wholemeal version may be the best option among the bread categories that exist, as they are sources of fiber that guarantee satiety.

What to Avoid for Breakfast on a Weight Loss Diet

However, there are some foods that can hinder you in this process and harm the health and maintenance of your body. In this way, avoid embedded foods such as delicacies, hams, processed turkey breast, sausages and foods rich in additives, dyes and high in sodium and sugar.

