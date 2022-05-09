Ministry of Health authorizes SUS to use first medicine for mild cases of Covid-19

THE Ministry of Health approved the use in Health Unic System (SUS) of the first remedy for mild cases of Covid-19. And the paxlovidmanufactured by pfizer and composed of the antiviral drugs nirmatrelvir and ritonavir. The folder has 180 days to provide the remedy on the public network.





The drug should not be used in all patients. He will be nominated for light and moderate frameswho are not hospitalized or need supplemental oxygen, but who are at high risk of complications, in the case of people over 65 years of age or with compromised immune systems.





To be able to use it, you will need to have a positive test for Covid-19. Treatment should begin within five days of the onset of symptoms. The antivirals that make up the treatment will be ingested orally. To receive the drug, the person may or may not be vaccinated against the disease.





According to the Ministry of Health, nirmatrelvir is a molecule that inhibits an important enzyme of the coronavirus, preventing it from proliferating. Ritonavir inhibits another enzyme that attacks nirmatrelvir. By the decision made by the folder, a reassessment will also be made in up to 12 months on the use of the drug.











Last Thursday (5), the National Commission for the Incorporation of Technologies in the Unified Health System (Conitec) recommended the incorporation of the drug in the SUS. On Friday, the measure was approved by the Department of Science, Technology, Innovation and Strategic Health Inputs of the Ministry of Health.





In March, the National Health Surveillance Agency (Anvisa) approved the emergency use of Paxlovid, for a period not exceeding five days, and upon presentation of a medical prescription. It also recommended avoiding its use during pregnancy, and in patients with severe renal impairment or renal failure. Before Anvisa, the drug had already been authorized by agencies in the United States, the European Union, Canada, China, Australia, Japan, the United Kingdom and Mexico.





In April, the Ministry of Health had incorporated the drug baricitinib for severe cases.

