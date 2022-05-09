New epidemic? Florianópolis has a SARS growth trend

FioCruz (Fundação Oswaldo Cruz) released a study this Wednesday (4) on the increase in cases of SARS (Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome) in adults. The research indicates that Florianópolis is among the 11, of the 27 Brazilian capitals, that presented growth.

At the beginning of the year in Florianópolis, there were about 20 SARS cases per week. In recent weeks, the numbers have been to about 40 weekly cases.

According to the manager of Epidemiological Surveillance of Florianópolis, Ana Cristina Vidor, in addition to the increase in adults, children also recorded growth in hospitalizations. She explains that in the capital of Santa Catarina, hospitalization data for children has been growing since the beginning of the year.

A preliminary data from the Municipal Health Department, points out that hospitalizations for Covid in children increased 75% compared to the same period last year.

The manager, who is also an epidemiologist, explains that this is the time of circulation of influenza and other respiratory viruses such as respiratory syncytial virus, which attacks young children. Adults are also being affected, as the FioCruz study has already shown. As a solution to the increase, Vidor pointed out the importance of vaccination and updating the vaccination schedule.

“The important thing now is to focus on influenza vaccination and complete vaccination schedules against Covid-19. These are the best means we currently have to stop this growth that has been observed in both adults and children,” she explained.

Still on the FioCruz study, among Brazilian capitals, 11 of the 27 show signs of growth in the long-term trend: Belém (PA), Boa Vista (RR), Cuiabá (MT), Curitiba (PR), Florianópolis (SC) , Maceió (AL), Manaus (AM), Porto Alegre (RS), Rio Branco (AC), São Luís (MA) and Vitória (ES).

Dive (Santa Catarina Health Surveillance Directorate) explains on its website that SARS (Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome) covers cases of flu-like syndrome that evolve with compromised respiratory function that, in most cases, leads to hospitalization, without another specific cause.