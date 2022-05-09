Ninja Turtles game has new gameplay released

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge, the new Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles game, pays homage to the classic beat ’em up genres that brought joy to arcades in the 90s. Some vehicles have played the first two levels recently and are praising the project. .

In addition to the typical humor of the franchise, the combat appears to be very fluid and satisfying. The possibilities controlling the characters are many, as they include special powers, a combo counter and an interesting kit of blows. Despite the lack of enemy variety, the bosses seem extremely challenging. Check out the gameplay published by Game Informer below:

It is worth pointing out that the new Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles game is not a remake or a remaster, much less a sequel or a prequel. The new adventure by Michelangelo, Raphael, Donatello and Leonardo is an unprecedented experience inspired by the classic characters of the franchise.

Vehicles are praising the new Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles game

Multiplayer.it tore praise in saying that the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles game is “pretty solid” and brings a depth that not even the classics of the franchise had.

It seems impossible not to be satisfied with what we tested: Shredder’s Revenge is a solid game, well made and seems to hide a depth that not even the originals had. The intro, the enemies, the sound effects, the voices… with this title you really have the impression of having been catapulted into an alternate reality, where time continued to flow in its own way and the Super Nintendo 2, which never existed, is between us.

Polygon, in addition to the praise, also explained how some things work in the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles game. The vehicle notes that each of the characters has three different stats: range, speed and power – which can be interesting for more varied gameplay.

Players can also look forward to a light progression system in Shredder’s Revenge’s story mode, where you can unlock fun new moves along the way.

The game does not yet have a release date set, but is expected to arrive in 2022 on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch and PC. Looking forward to the new Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles game? Comment your expectations below!