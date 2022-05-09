Nutritionist explains how a healthy diet can help prevent Inflammatory Bowel Diseases – Acorda Cidade

Published on 05/08/2022 17:08.

With the imbalance in the absorption of nutrients, the development of nutritional deficiencies is common, which need to be adjusted based on an evaluation with the nutritionist.

Photo: Publicity/Pixabay

wake up city

Purple May, awareness month for Inflammatory Bowel Diseases (IBDs), draws attention to gastrointestinal pathologies that affect about five million people on the planet, according to data from the Brazilian Society of Coloproctology. These diseases occur when the function of the intestine is impaired in one or more parts, causing, among other problems, a decrease in the absorption of nutrients, a step that occurs in the small intestine.

The nutritionist of the Hapvida System, Cíntia Menezes, explains that the causes of these dysfunctions are multifactorial and range from genetic to physical and behavioral factors, such as smoking, intestinal microbiota disorders, lack of fiber and water, stress, depression and anxiety, which increases the sensitivity of nerve cells in the intestine. Age also has an influence, as the absorption capacity of some nutrients decreases over the years. “The most common symptoms include sudden weight loss, changes in bowel habits, feeling of fullness, abdominal discomfort, gas accumulation, that feeling of a bloated belly, intestinal cramps, diarrhea, constipation (stuck intestine) and blood in the stool”, he lists. the expert.

Maintaining healthy eating habits is also crucial in these situations, being extremely important to prevent – and also treat – problems in the gastrointestinal system. “A balanced diet will help in the prevention of pathologies such as Crohn’s Disease and Colitis, as well as other diseases. It is important to ensure the intake of water, carbohydrates, proteins, lipids, soluble or insoluble fibers, depending on the case, in addition to vitamins and minerals, according to the needs of each individual, considering their nutritional status”, guides.

With the imbalance in the absorption of nutrients, the development of nutritional deficiencies is common, which need to be adjusted based on an evaluation with the nutritionist. It is up to this professional to prepare a food plan in order to recover or maintain the nutritional status of that patient. “The food plan is drawn up according to the stage in which the disease is. The orientation is to avoid spicy foods, coffee, processed foods, dark teas and alcoholic beverages”, says the nutritionist, warning of the importance of early diagnosis and initiation. of treatment as soon as possible. “In order to provide well-being to the patient, facilitate healing and restructuring of the gastric mucosa and relief of symptoms,” she explains.

According to the nutritionist, treatment is individualized, so medical and nutritional monitoring is essential, following medication guidelines, food preferences, water consumption, fiber and supplementation, when necessary.

Follow Acorda Cidade on Google News and receive the main highlights of the day. Also join our groups on WhatsApp and Telegram