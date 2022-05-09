One Outlook: new Windows app leaks and images reveal similarity with the web version

Considered one of the main email management applications on the market, Outlook should finally receive a new update that will make it lighter and more complete than the well-known “email” application, and should even replace it on Windows PCs when it finally becomes official. Called Microsoft One Outlook, its existence has been discussed for over a year and in the most recent update on the subject, we have information related to its use and what can be considered one of its first prints, offered by the staff from WindowsCentral.

In the prints, which can be seen below, it is possible to see that the application will have a more current look and in line with Fluent Design, making it therefore more coherent when compared to the current email application seen in the company’s operating system, which It still has a lot of the design featured in Windows 8. Another point that draws attention is its similarity to the interface seen in Outlook for browsers, which can point to a simple emulation of a web-app within the system, thus making the application lighter and more connected with an experience that makes it less confusing to use when not at the personal PC.