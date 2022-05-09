‘Only when Putin understands he cannot win can we end this war’, says former CIA director

Abhishek Pratap 2 hours ago News Comments Off on ‘Only when Putin understands he cannot win can we end this war’, says former CIA director 2 Views

  • Angel Bermúdez (@angelbermudez)
  • BBC News World

Leon Panetta

Credit, Getty Images

photo caption,

Panetta: “There is only one message Putin understands: force”

Leon Panetta knows the US government inside and out and has held key positions.

He was chief of staff to President Bill Clinton, director of the CIA intelligence agency, and secretary of defense under the Obama administration.

In command of the CIA, he was responsible for overseeing the operation that led to the location and death of Osama bin Laden.

As head of the Pentagon, he had to take over the system of security alliances that the US has with countries in different parts of the world, starting with NATO, which now plays a central role in the war in Ukraine.

About Abhishek Pratap

Food maven. Unapologetic travel fanatic. MCU's fan. Infuriatingly humble creator. Award-winning pop culture ninja.

Check Also

Putin recalls WWII triumph to claim victory in Ukraine | World

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday evoked the memory of Soviet heroism in World War …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved