Paxlovid: learn how the medicine for covid authorized by MS works | coronavirus

Disclosure / Pfizer Photo shows Pfizer tablet manufacturing against Covid-19

The Ministry of Health approved the use in the Unified Health System (SUS) of Paxlovid, the first drug for mild cases of Covid-19. Manufactured by Pfizer, the drug, composed of the antivirals nirmatrelvir and ritonavir, is recommended for people considered at risk with mild or moderate cases of the disease.

It is one of the first drugs developed specifically to fight the Sars-CoV-2 infection, the virus that causes the disease, and it reduced hospitalizations by about 89% in clinical studies.

Aimed at people who are at increased risk of progression to severe Covid-19 – such as the elderly, the immunosuppressed and people with comorbidities – the new drug is a combination of two pills that are packaged and administered together: nirmatrelvir and ritonavir. The first, produced especially for Sars-CoV-2 in record time, works by inhibiting the part of the virus responsible for its replication within the human body.

— Nirmatrelvir works by blocking the Sars-CoV-2 type 3C protease, an enzyme used by the virus in its replication cycle, thus preventing the progression of Covid-19 infection in the human body — explains infectious disease specialist José Valdez Madruga, leader of clinical studies of CRT-DST/AIDS, in São Paulo, one of the antiviral study centers in Brazil.

He explains that nirmatrelvir is administered together with ritonavir – another drug that is used to inhibit the liver’s drug-metabolizing system and make the new antiviral stay longer in the body and act stronger. Ritonavir is already used to fight other viruses, such as HIV, due to its potentiating effect on treatments.

Research with Paxlovid began in the world in March 2021 spread across countries such as the USA, Brazil, Hungary, Japan, South Korea, Malaysia, Mexico, Poland, Puerto Rico, Thailand and Turkey. The first results, published in the scientific journal The New England of Journal Medicine on the 14th, showed a treatment efficacy of 89% to reduce hospitalizations for Covid-19 in adults in a risk group who had not been vaccinated or previously infected with the disease. .

Anvisa’s indication is that treatment begins as soon as possible after a positive diagnosis for Covid-19, within a maximum period of five days after the onset of symptoms. The administration of the medicine, which depends on a medical prescription, also lasts for a period of five days.

According to Pfizer, laboratory tests conducted in January showed that the antiviral remained effective in fighting the replication of the virus in its most recent mutation, Ômicron. In a statement, the drugmaker said that the treatment “has the potential to maintain plasma concentrations much greater than the amount needed to prevent the variant from replicating in cells.”