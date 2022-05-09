Pill for mild and moderate cases of covid-19 should be made available to SUS within six months

Photo: Reproduction/Wikimedia Commons





Patients of the Unified Health System (SUS) should have access, within the next six months, to the first oral treatment for initial cases of covid-19. THE paxloviddeveloped by pharmaceutical pfizerwas approved by the National Commission for the Incorporation of Technologies (Conitec) in the SUS.

The use, however, will only be intended for immunocompromised adult patients and individuals aged 65 and over who test positive for the coronavirus.

The decision occurs because, even vaccinated, these people are at greater risk of their condition becoming serious and requiring hospitalization.

Paxlovid — a combination of the antivirals nirmatrelvir and ritonavir — has been shown to be able to reduce by up to 89% the risk of hospitalization and death in groups considered at risk for the disease.

The drug should be taken between the third and fifth day after the onset of symptoms. The treatment is done for five days.

Another remedy may soon be incorporated into the SUS. It is molnupiravir (trade name Lagevrio), developed by the pharmaceutical company MSD (Merck Sharp & Dohme).

The drug was approved by the National Health Surveillance Agency (Anvisa) last week.

In an interview with Portal R7the director of the MSD Infectology Business Unit in Brazil, Mario Ferrari, stated that the company works with a horizon of “weeks” for the release by Conitec and that it has stock to meet the SUS within six weeks after the order is formalized.

With information from Portal R7