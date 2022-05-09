Powerful detox! 3 foods that can help cleanse your liver

THE liver It is one of the main organs of the human body. Thanks to it, the body is able to eliminate toxins, that is, it can expel what is not useful for our body. It is also one of the hardest working organs in the human body.

The liver is also responsible for detoxifying the blood, as well as carrying out other functions, such as producing enough bile to digest fat, and even storing the necessary vitamins.

When the function liverwort is not good, we cannot digest food properly, especially fats. That is, it is always very important to avoid fat in the organ and also to go on a diet to eliminate toxins from the body. Some foods can contribute to lowering systolic blood pressure and lowering cholesterol.

It can also make the cardiovascular system healthier, in addition, they will help to cleanse the liver. Below are some of these foods that will help you with this issue.

1- Banana

The banana contains 470 milligrams of potassium, which will help with better digestion and will also release toxins and the heaviest metals from the human body. The two steps are very important to cleanse the liver.

But you should be aware, because if you have high levels of potassium in your kidneys, you should consume this and the other foods that will be mentioned below in a moderate way.

2- Sweet potato

You must imagine that the banana is the food that has the most potassium, right? But he was wrong. The richest food in potassium is sweet potato, only one has about 700 milligrams of potassium. Not to mention the large amount of fiber and beta-carotene.

3- beans

Both beans and white beans are very rich in potassium, fiber and protein. You can swap chickpeas for these potassium-rich beans and make your favorite hummus recipe. Accompanied by carrot sticks or celery sticks.

In addition to these three, see a few morefoods that can help with liver cleansing:

Avocado;

Garlic;

Olive oil;

Turmeric;

Spinach;

Whole grains;

Orange;

Nuts;

Cabbage;

Tomato.

These are some of the foods that can help you detoxify your liver, which combined with a healthy diet can help you. Remembering that this is a text with information. You should consult a specialist before undergoing any type of treatment. Only the specialized doctor can give you a good diet, for each case correctly, without harming your health.