Russia says it is targeting Western military supplies in Kharkiv region – Rádio Itatiaia



Photo: DIMITAR DILKOFF / AFP







War in Ukraine: Russian army attacks Ukrainian weapons stockpiles



Russia said on Saturday it had hit a large concentration of military equipment that Ukraine had received from the United States and European countries, in what would be the latest move by Moscow to stop the flow of Western weapons as its offensive in east seems to have stopped.

Russian Defense Ministry spokesman Major General Igor Konashenkov said the latest attacks took place near the Bohodukhiv railway station in the northeastern Kharkiv region. Russian forces also hit an ammunition depot near Bakhmut in the Donetsk region, as well as three ammunition and fuel depots near Dachne in the southern Odessa region, he said.

Ukrainian officials did not immediately comment on Russia’s allegation of attacks on Western-supplied weapons.

Meanwhile, Russia has lost at least one of its most advanced tanks, the T-90M, the UK Ministry of Defense said on Saturday. “The conflict in Ukraine is heavily affecting some of Russia’s most capable units and most advanced structures. It will take considerable time and expense for Russia to reconstitute its Armed Forces after this conflict,” the UK government said.