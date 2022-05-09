Sinn Féin: What does it mean for the former IRA political arm that wants Northern Ireland out of the UK to win

Michelle O'Neill

Credit, Charles McQuillan/Getty Images

photo caption,

Michelle O’Neill, 45, Will Be Northern Ireland’s First Nationalist Leader

The nationalist Sinn Féin party won the most votes in this week’s election in Northern Ireland, a result unheard of in the nation’s history.

According to the final count released on Saturday (7/5), Sinn Féin won 29% of the votes and 27 of the 90 seats that make up the Belfast Assembly (the Democratic Unionist Party, DUP, came in second with 25 seats). . Sinn Féin, which was once the political arm of the Irish Republican Army (IRA), won elections against the majority Democratic Unionist Party (DUP), which received 21.3% of the vote, and the Alianza Party, a liberal center. , with 13.5%.

Thus, its leader, Michelle O’Neill, will try to run for the post of chief minister of the nation, which is part of the United Kingdom.

No nationalist politician has held this post since the founding of Northern Ireland after the 1921 partition agreement of Ireland.

