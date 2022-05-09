Stomach Cancer: When It’s Time to Worry About Heartburn and Reflux





05/08/2022, 00:20, Photo: Reproduction.



Stomach cancer, also known as gastric cancer, is a tumor that develops in the body’s digestive system and can be fatal. According to data from INCA (National Cancer Institute), the condition affects more than 20,000 Brazilians annually and kills approximately 13,000 of these patients. (read more below)

stomach cancer symptoms

Some people fear that heartburn and reflux after meals are signs of possible stomach cancer. However, having occasional indigestion does not mean that you have some kind of tumor. The concern should only happen if the episodes start to recur frequently. (read more below)

“In the beginning, the main symptoms are: indigestion, feeling bloated after meals, heartburn, slight nausea and loss of appetite. As gastric cancer progresses, there may be more serious symptoms, such as: stomach pain, blood in the stools. vomiting, weight loss for no reason, difficulty swallowing, yellow eyes or skin, swelling in the abdomen, constipation or diarrhea, weakness or feeling tired, heartburn and nausea”, emphasizes specialist Tania Moredo, oncologist at IGESP Hospital.

Causes

There is no exact cause for the development of stomach cancer. As with other tumors, the origin of the problem is usually multifactorial and there are some conditions that can favor the onset of the disease. Are they:

Smoke;

Being overweight or obese;

Having a diet rich in smoked, pickled or salted foods;

Previous stomach surgery for gastric ulcer;

Consuming alcohol;

Pre-existing diseases, such as pernicious anemia, precancerous lesions (such as atrophic gastritis and intestinal metaplasia), and infections with the bacterium Helicobacter pylori (H. Pylori);

Chronic gastritis and poorly healed stomach ulcers;

Work in the coal, metal, wood or rubber industries;

Asbestos exposure;

Rural workers who were exposed to a number of chemical compounds, in particular, pesticides.

“It is important to know that a risk factor does not determine cancer in isolation, but increases the chances of a person getting sick. There are risk elements that cannot be changed, such as: age (most often over 60 years old), gender male, in addition to genetic factors. Fortunately, only 3% to 5% of stomach cancers are hereditary, that is, caused by genes inherited from our parents”, explains Dr. Moredo.

Diagnosis

“For the diagnosis of this type of cancer, it is necessary to go to a medical consultation for an evaluation, where an analysis will be carried out on the symptoms, your medical and family history. such as blood tests, upper endoscopy (an imaging test to look at your stomach), CT scan (a scan of the inside of your body), and a biopsy (the doctor takes a small piece of tissue from your stomach to look at it under a microscope looking for signs of cancer cells). The biopsy can be done during an endoscopy”, explains the doctor.

Prevention

A balanced and healthy diet is a key factor in preventing the development of stomach cancer. “Avoid very salty, pickled, cured or smoked foods, such as hot dogs, processed meats or smoked cheeses. It is also important to keep your weight at a healthy level, not to smoke and to practice physical activities regularly”, guides the oncologist. (read more below)

Treatment

“Each case is analyzed individually and planned according to the principles of the medical literature specialized in cancer treatment. Systemic therapy is the treatment that the oncologist performs through chemotherapy, targeted therapy or immunotherapy. Radiotherapy is one of the most are common to fight cancer. Radiation can be used alone or with other treatments, such as surgery, chemotherapy, hormones or targeted therapy. It is worth remembering that the choice of treatment for stomach cancer depends on the stage of the disease, which indicates how advanced is and how much it has spread throughout the body”, concludes Dr. Moredo.

Source: EARTH