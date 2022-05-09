SUS withers with pandemic and cuts – and other highlights – 05/09/2022

This is the online version for this Monday’s edition (9/5) of the Pra Beginr o Dia newsletter, its summary with the main news of the day. To subscribe to this and other newsletters and receive them directly in your email, register here.

……………………………..

The number of outpatient cares made by the SUS fell 12% from 2015 to 2019. In the pandemic, from 2020, an even greater drop: 26%. THE spending ceiling is one of the factors for the reduction, according to experts. It resulted in a loss of BRL 37 billion for the sector from 2018 to 2022.

……………………..

In 132 cities, the water supplied by Sabesp was contaminated by chemical substances, some of them potentially carcinogenic. According to the company, these are “one-off cases”.

******************

ELECTORAL RUN

Michelle Bolsonaro appeared on national television, in a Mother’s Day speech made in double with the Minister of Women, Family and Human Rights.

……………………..

After Alckmin joked about a squid and chayote-based dish, Lula posted a risotto recipe that uses both ingredients.

……………………..

The weekly newsletter launches today UOL in Elections. Written by Alberto Bombig, it will have exclusive information, analysis and behind the scenes of the dispute in 2022.

……………………..

Lorene Figueiredo (PSOL) participates today, at 10 am, in the UOL/Folha de S.Paulo with pre-candidates for the government of Minas Gerais.

******************

FENCE

The Bolsonaro government has used the need for secrecy to circumvent the Access to Information Law and avoid releasing data.

******************

ECHOS OF DICTATORSHIP

a conversation with Sueli Alves da Luzwidow of Robson Silveira da Luz, young man killed in the dictatorship that inspired the black movement. It took 43 years for her to have access to the process documentation on her husband’s death.

******************

INVASION OF UKRAINE

May 9, 2022 – Putin lays flowers at the tomb of the Unknown Soldier during the Victory Day ceremony in Moscow Image: Anton Novoderzhkin/Sputnik/Reuters

Putin did not declare war or announce an intensification of fighting in Ukraine in his speech commemorating the victory day Soviet Union over Germany in World War II. Russia’s president said the invasion (which he calls a “military operation”) was a “preemptive attack against the aggressor” (to NATO). “We saw how the military infrastructure was developing,” he said, with “regular deliveries of the most modern weapons from NATO countries.”

……………………..

Before the Russian celebration, a G7 meeting resulted in a commitment to eliminate the import of Russian oil. And the US announced new sanctions.

……………………..

US First Lady Jill Biden and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau made surprise visits to Ukraine.

……………………..

According to the Ukrainian government, Russian bombing killed 60 people (all civilians) at a school.

……………………..

AROUND THE WORLD

The death toll in the Saratoga hotel explosion in Cuba.

******************

BALL WORLD

Corinthians players celebrate a goal against Bragantino for the Brasileirão Image: Diogo Reis/AGIF

With the 1-0 victory (goal by Renato Augusto) over Red Bull Bragantino, Corinthians was isolated at the tip of the Brasileirão. For Juca Kfouri, the team achieved great results, despite the bad performance.

……………………..

Santos made it 4-1 in Cuiabá and took the vice-leadership of the Brasileirão.

……………………..

Palmeiras drew (1-1) with Fluminense.

……………………..

São Paulo took the lead, but Fortaleza got the tie: 1 to 1.

……………………..

Botafogo beat Flamengo 1-0. Rodrigo Coutinhothe difference in level between the goalkeepers defined the classic.

……………………..

In the Spanish superclasico, Atletico Madrid won: 1-0 over Real Madrid.

……………………..

Manchester City thrashed Newcastle (5-0) and got closer to the English title.

……………………..

The results of the round in Brazil and Europe.

******************

FORMULA 1

Red Bull first (Verstappen) and fourth (Perez), Ferrari second (Leclerc) and third (Sainz) at the Miami GP.

******************

UFC

Conor McGregor accepted the challenge of Charles do Bronx – and he’s already provoked the Brazilians…

******************

WEATHER FORECAST

The temperature rises today and tomorrow in São Paulo. On Wednesday, sudden fall and rain. See forecast by country.

******************

YOUR POCKET

Inflation of 10% per year is scary, isn’t it? In the 1980s, the rise reached more than 1,700% a year, and the dragon became a symbol of inflation.

******************

CRIME WORLD

Hackers stole over BRL 1.8 billion worth of cryptocurrencies in April.

……………………..

How thieves manage to break into banking apps after cell phone theft.

******************

LIVE WELL

Drug addiction of one of the members can affect the mental health of the family: “We live the life of the other”.

******************

MARILYN MONROE

Painting from the ‘Marilyn’ series (1962) by Andy Warhol Image: Reproduction

A portrait of the actress by Andy Warhol could fetch $200 million at auction today.