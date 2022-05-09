The 5 “superyachts” of Russian oligarchs that have traveled more than 5,000 nautical miles since the beginning of the war – Executive Digest

Russia invaded Ukraine on February 24, 2022, and since then, Western countries have implemented harsh sanctions on Russia and Russian oligarchs, who ended up using their “superyachts” to embark on very long voyages.

According to analysis by ‘Bloomberg’ and Spire, a data analysis company, five oligarch luxury yachts, with a total value of 1.7 billion dollars (about 1.6 billion euros) have already sailed. more than 5,000 nautical miles since February 24, which corresponds to around 9,260 kilometers.

This move happened because the oligarchs tried to transfer their assets to countries where they could avoid the impact of sanctions applied by the United States, European Union and United Kingdom.

One of the yachts is the Amadea, owned by Russian billionaire Suleyman Kerimov, and it is the one that has traveled the most miles. The vessel is worth 300 million dollars (about 283 million euros) and crossed 8,400 nautical miles before being seized by the Fijian authorities at the behest of the US, explains the media outlet.

The Clio yacht, owned by Oleg Deripaska, Russian chief executive of Basic Element, which is worth US$65 million (about 61 million euros) has “walked” almost 7,400 miles, according to the analysis.

Valued at 500 million dollars (about 472 million euros), the Nord, owned by Alexei Mordashov, the president of the Severstal company, has traveled 6,700 nautical miles since the beginning of the war.

The fourth yacht analyzed is the Titan, owned by Russian oligarch Alexander Abramov, which has already surpassed 5,400 nautical miles.

Finally, there is the yacht of Roman Abramovich, who despite being the owner of Chelsea is also the owner of the “superyacht” Eclipse, worth 700 million dollars (about 662 million euros) and has traveled about 5,200 nautical miles.