This is the EXACT number of hours an adult should sleep, according to studies – Metro World News Brasil

Do you feel tired on a daily basis, even though you sleep fairly well through the night? Perhaps you are not resting the exact amount. It is through sleep that maintenance takes place in the human body. During the night, the body takes time to organize activities, recover from the damage suffered throughout the day and prepare for a new day.

You’ve probably heard that the exact amount of sleep an adult should get is between 7 and 8 hours a day. Resting during this period allows you to avoid loss of concentration; memory and even the ability to understand and solve problems the next day. This recent study shows that adults over the age of 40 who want to maintain good physical and mental health have shown that 7 hours of sleep a night is actually the bare minimum needed for good cognitive functioning.

The survey investigated study habits and the mental health of nearly 500,000 adults aged between 38 and 73 living in the UK. Those who slept less than 7 hours began to experience symptoms that other, more rested volunteers do not, such as anxiety and depression. In addition to changes in mental health, it is also possible to detect the relationship between lack of sleep and the development of neurodegenerative diseases, such as dementia or Alzheimer’s.

If you have trouble sleeping, seek specialist medical treatment. Another tip is to understand about your food, as it also influences sleep. Before bed, try to eat light foods and avoid carbonated and caffeinated drinks, in addition to spicy foods.

