Ukraine. Russia continues offensive to control Donetsk and Lugansk

NoIn a report released today, Ukraine’s army general staff says that, heading towards Donetsk, the Russians, supported by planes and artillery, concentrated efforts on trying to take control of the Rubizhne and Popasna settlements, and prepared to continue offensive operations in the settlements of Siversk, Sloviansk, Lysychansk and Avdiyivka.

The report, released on the day that Moscow celebrates the 77th anniversary of the victory over Nazi Germany, also states that Russian troops have increased the strength of the military arsenal and are trying to destroy defenses in eastern Ukraine.

In Donetsk and Lugansk, Ukrainian forces managed to repel six enemy attacks, destroying 20 tanks, an artillery arsenal, 28 armored fighting vehicles, a special armored vehicle and five military trucks.

The army said that under Slobozhansky, enemy forces had focused on regrouping units, replenishing reserves of ammunition and fuel, maintaining occupied positions and working to stop Ukrainian forces from advancing towards the region’s border.

Ukraine also said that in Transnistria, a separatist and pro-Russian territory in neighboring Moldova, local armed formations and units of Russian forces continued to prepare for combat.

Russia invaded Ukraine on February 24 and the military offensive has already killed more than 3,000 civilians, according to the UN, which warns that the real number is likely to be much higher.

The military offensive caused the flight of more than 13 million people, of which more than 5.5 million were out of the country, according to the latest UN data.

The Russian invasion was condemned by the international community in general, which responded by sending weapons to Ukraine and reinforcing economic and political sanctions on Moscow.

