US confirms providing intelligence to Kiev to strengthen its negotiating position with Russia

The US is providing intelligence to Ukraine so that Kiev can succeed in its combat operations against Russia, confirmed Linda Thomas-Greenfield, UN Representative.

Sputnik – Linda Thomas-Greenfield, the US Permanent Representative to the UN, gave an interview to CNN in which she explained Washington's influence in Ukraine, after the media detailed the intelligence provided to Kiev.

The US is providing intelligence to Ukraine so that Kiev can succeed in its combat operations against Russia, Linda Thomas-Greenfield, US Permanent Representative to the UN confirmed Sunday.

“We provide them with intelligence so they can defend themselves against Russian aggression, and also help them to strengthen their position at the negotiating table against the Russians. How they use that intelligence is up to them. But we want to make sure they have the equipment.” and the information, the tools needed to fight this war in a way that helps them defend their sovereignty,” Thomas-Greenfield said in an interview with CNN.

She stated that the US has been consistent from the start in saying that it will support Ukraine, that it will “give them [algo] with which to wage this war”.

“So we will continue to provide the support they need. We provide the intelligence, but they make the decisions about what they will target and how they will target, and once again I think Russia felt the consequences of our support for the Ukrainians.” she added.

On Wednesday and Thursday, the New York Times wrote that Washington shares intelligence with Kiev to locate and eliminate Russian generals, and that it has already helped Ukrainian forces track and attack the cruiser Moskva.

Moscow launched a special military operation in Ukraine on February 24. Vladimir Putin, Russian president, declared as objectives the “demilitarization and denazification of Ukraine”, to protect the Russian-speaking population of Donbass from the “genocide” of a renewed offensive by Kiev forces at the time, and to prevent the creation of an outpost of the NATO against Russia.

The Russian Defense Ministry stressed that the Russian Armed Forces are only attacking Ukrainian military infrastructure and troops, and that on March 25 they fulfilled the main objective of the first stage, to significantly reduce Ukraine’s war potential. The liberation of Donbass was referred to by the Russian military as the main objective.

