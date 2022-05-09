Vice President of Unimed Paranaguá talks about the importance of female presence in cooperatives

On this Mother’s Day, it is very important that the female presence in the work market is talked about, with this in mind, Dr. Andrea Lacerda tells about her history in the cooperative, the female presence in the management and council positions and also leaves a special message for women who have recently entered the corporatist world.

How long have you been cooperating at Unimed?

Dr. Andrea Lacerda: For 25 years since December 16, 1997.

What positions have you held in the cooperative?

Dr. Andrea Lacerda: He participated in the Fiscal Council in the following terms: 2008 – 2009, 2013 – 2014, 2014 – 2015, 2015 – 2016, 2016 – 2017, 2019 – 2020 and 2021 – 2022.

As a woman on the board of a cooperative, in which the majority are men, Dr. What challenges did/do you face? Did she have any difficulties at first?

Dr. Andrea Lacerda: I am at the beginning of Management, starting my career as a manager, I recently took over the management of Cooperativa Unimed de Paranaguá, supported by a strong outcry, great support and encouragement from my colleagues, so I feel strong and privileged to continue on this journey , certain that our Cooperative, having a strong and cohesive Management, can only respond in the best way to the desires of our Cooperatives.

In what way does Dr. evaluate female participation within the cooperative? Is there still little movement?

Dr. Andrea Lacerda: We are close to 11,000 Cooperated Physicians in the State of Paraná, today we have 4 women on the Executive Board of Individuals, 20 on the Board of Directors, 18 on the Fiscal Councils and 17 on the Technical Councils. I evaluate these data constructively, women are an important agent in the promotion and development of health, slowly and gradually they are entering an area previously dominated by men, with competence and enthusiasm demonstrating that in addition to being great health professionals, they are excellent managers.

Regarding the increase in female participation in management and board positions, what can be done for greater engagement?

Dr. Andrea Lacerda: As I said earlier, in Paraná we are 59 women, divided into 3 councils and the Executive Board, we are a minimum in a contingent of thousands, but we managed to develop diversity in the cooperative culture, with a relationship of cooperation and friendship. We must carry out the inclusion of effective policies to encourage the integration of women in these work fronts, identifying and recruiting women with capacity and training, so that women can participate more and more effectively in the Cooperative.

If you could offer any advice to women who have just started cooperativism, what would it be?

Dr. Andrea Lacerda: Having this space, I would like to say that the Cooperative also belongs to women and that we can and must engage in this fight, which is also ours! We are specializing day by day and working in all areas of work, I believe it is a matter of time for women to be in a prominent place in the Cooperative as well. My advice is that we continue to improve ourselves more and more, so that we can continue a new venture in our lives, which is our Cooperative.