WhatsApp: 5 functions that can reach the app and you should know | Social media

WhatsApp is working on features that could be added in future updates. The Meta app, available for Android and iPhone (iOS) phones, has several functions in the testing phase, such as a Premium version for WhatsApp Business, adding group polls, viewing status via chat and much more. In prints released by the WABetaInfo site, it is already possible to get a sense of how the functions are supposed to work.

It is worth noting that while the features are being tested, they will not necessarily be implemented in the messaging app. Check out, below, five features that may come to WhatsApp in the future.

Check out which functions can be implemented in WhatsApp in future updates — Photo: Reproduction/Getty Images

One feature the messenger is testing is the optional subscription plan for business accounts. WhatsApp Business “Premium” should bring extra features for businesses, such as the ability to link a business account on up to ten devices. In addition, according to the WABetaInfo portal, the messenger has been working on a new interface for the “Linked Device” section of the commercial version of the app. More information has not yet been released about other subscription functions, as well as the price.

Interface of the "Connected Devices" section under development — Photo: Publicity/ WABetaInfo

Create and answer polls in groups

Another feature that should arrive in a future update of the messaging app is the group polls function. Apparently, the tool will allow you to create and answer polls in groups, similar to the Telegram function. The interface of the feature under test, discovered in a beta version for Android and iPhone phones, shows an extensive message bubble where you can choose an answer option and tap “Vote” to compute the vote. The selected option will be shared with other chat participants.

Layout of the polls in the group in the test version — Photo: Disclosure/WABetaInfo

Keep temporary messages in chat

Another feature in development by WhatsApp seen in a Beta version for iPhone is the possibility to keep temporary messages, which would disappear after a certain time, in the chat. In the trial version, a warning is displayed on the screen asking if the user wants to keep the message in the chat. If you change your mind, it seems, you can also go back and make the message temporary again.

Users will be able to keep temporary messages in a trial version — Photo: Disclosure/WABetaInfo

Location and time stickers, like on Instagram

WhatsApp is revamping the current location and time stickers that can be added to Status photos and videos. The model under development resembles Instagram content stickers. In the test version, WhatsApp used Android APIs to generate the user’s location and create the custom sticker. Unlike the current feature where the sticker is named “Location”, future stickers will be represented with the custom name of the location.

WhatsApp works on the redesign of the location and time stickers — Photo: Disclosure/WABetaInfo

See status updates straight from the chat directory

Seeing status updates directly from the chat directory is one of the functions that should arrive on Whatsapp — Photo: Reproduction: Wabetainfo

WhatsApp is also expected to announce the launch of a feature that allows you to check contacts’ status updates directly from the chat directory. Similar to Instagram Stories, a green “circle” will appear around the profile picture of the user who adds a status, so you can check for the update by tapping on the image. If added, the tool will allow more people to check the “Status” section of the messaging app.

