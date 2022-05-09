WhatsApp: how to use the new message reactions

THE Whatsapp received a major update recently bringing a long-awaited novelty: the message reactions. Present in other messaging applications, such as Slack, the novelty is already available in the latest versions of the Meta messenger.

Currently, message reactions have six emojis that can be used in messages: ????????????. According to those responsible for the app, more options should be adopted in the future.





The stickers appear just below the messages, as long as the application is updated on the device that received and sent the chat. That is, to start using the novelty, it is crucial to verify that your WhatsApp is in the latest version for Android and iOS.

If you want to get on the wave of new WhatsApp reactions, check out the tutorial on how to use the function below:

How to use reactions on WhatsApp for mobile

1 – Make sure your application is in the latest version;

2 – In a group or personal chat, select a message and press on the text bubble;





3 – When the reaction emojis appear, select one of the six options;

4 – The reaction emoji will appear below the message. To remove it, just press on the message again.

Currently, WhatsApp message reactions can only be used in the mobile version of the messenger. However, Meta is already carrying out some tests to implement the novelty on WhatsApp Web.