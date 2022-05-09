WhatsApp Update: Check out how to access the message reaction feature

Meta announced, on the 5th, the release of a new resource for the Whatsapp. Now, messenger users can react to messages from their contacts with emojis. The functionality is being released gradually.

“For iOS, the new version found will be 2.22.9. On Android system it will be from 2.22.8 and WhatsWeb from 2.2214.8. But there is no way to set a deadline. The most that can be said is ‘coming soon,'” the company said.

New WhatsApp feature

The users of Whatsapp can react to messages with six emoji options: jewel, heart, crying with laughter, hands together, crying with sadness and amazed. The intention is to save more time in sending messages.

It is worth mentioning that the functionality is not an innovation. That’s because, in the rival application, Telegram, it is already possible to react to the content of the contacts. The feature is also used on Instagram and Messenger.

How to update WhatsApp

On iPhone:

Go to the App Store and search for WhatsApp; On the application page, see if the blue button next to the icon has the “Update” option; Click on “Update” and wait for the download; WhatsApp will restart and will be up to date.

On Android:

Go to the Play Store and search for WhatsApp; On the application page, see if there is a green button with the title “Update”; Click on “Update” and wait for the download; WhatsApp will restart and will be up to date.

However, it is important to note that if the option to update the application does not appear in your cell phone store, this means that the Whatsapp is already in its latest version. So, just wait for the functionality to arrive on the platform.

WhatsApp officially stops working on these phones

Some cell phones are no longer operating the Whatsapp. As a result, millions of people are running out of access to the app for good. It turns out that these cell phones will have operating systems (Android and iOS) incompatible with the platform.

“Like other technology companies, every year, we analyze which are the oldest devices and software with the fewest users to define those that will no longer be compatible with the Whatsapp. It is possible that these devices do not include the latest security updates or do not include functionality necessary to operate WhatsApp.

List of phones on which WhatsApp will stop working soon

WhatsApp will stop working on devices from April 30th. In general, users of devices with Donut 1.6, Eclair 2.0, Froyo 2.2, Android Apple Pie, Gingerbread 2.3, Honeycomb 3.0, Ice Cream Sandwich 4.0, Banana Bread, Cupcake 1.5 or Donut 1.6 will be without access to the messenger.

Check below the list of cell phone models in which the messenger will be inoperative:

Apple iPhone 6S;

Apple iPhone 6S Plus;

Apple iPhone SE;

Archos 53 Platinum;

Caterpillar Cat B15;

Faea F1;

HTC Desire 500;

Huawei Ascend D2;

Huawei Ascend G740;

Huawei Ascend Mate;

Lenovo A820;

LG Enact;

LG Lucid 2;

LG Optimus F3;

LG Optimus F3Q;

LG Optimus F5;

LG Optimus F6;

LG Optimus F7;

LG Optimus L2 II;

LG Optimus L3 II;

LG Optimus L3 II Dual;

LG Optimus L4 II;

LG Optimus L4 II Dual;

LG Optimus L5 II;

LG Optimus L5 II Dual;

LG Optimus L7 II;

LG Optimus L7 II Dual;

Samsung Galaxy Ace 2;

Samsung Galaxy Core;

Samsung Galaxy S3 mini;

Samsung Galaxy Trend II;

Samsung Galaxy Trend Lite;

Samsung Galaxy Xcover 2;

Sony Xperia M;

THL W8;

Wiko Cink Five;

Wiko Darknight;

ZTE Grand Memo;

ZTE Grand S Flex;

ZTE Grand X Quad v987;

ZTE V956 – UMi X2.

It is worth mentioning that in Brazil alone about 120 million people use WhatsApp. That is, the update will impact many people.