Why China also sees NATO as a threat and fears it will reach its borders

Abhishek Pratap 4 hours ago News Comments Off on Why China also sees NATO as a threat and fears it will reach its borders 7 Views

  • Atahualpa Amerise – @atareports
  • BBC News World

Xi Jinping

Credit, Getty Images

photo caption,

Distrust and tension mark relations between the parties today, while China accuses the US of wanting to expand a military alliance to Asia

“If they touch NATO countries, we will respond,” US President Joe Biden said in early March.

This is the philosophy and raison d’être of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO), an alliance through which 30 countries in Europe and North America commit to respond with their joint military forces in the event of an external attack on one of them. .

In other words, NATO defines its nature as defensive. But some countries see this as a threat to their security.

Russia, which used this argument to justify a military invasion, is the clearest example, but not the only one.

About Abhishek Pratap

Food maven. Unapologetic travel fanatic. MCU's fan. Infuriatingly humble creator. Award-winning pop culture ninja.

Check Also

Woman ‘takes a blow’ to not pay for luggage in flight and wears 4 pants

Air travel can get expensive when there are additional baggage charges. To get around this, …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved