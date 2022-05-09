Zelensky’s coat sold at auction for more than 105 thousand euros – Observer

You have free access to all the articles of the Observer for being our subscriber.



It is the hallmark of Volodymyr Zelensky and has now yielded 90,000 pounds, the equivalent of more than 105,000 euros, in a solidarity auction, the proceeds of which will go to support the Ukrainian resistance. The Ukrainian president’s khaki polar coat went up for auction this Friday in London, at an auction that was conducted by the British Prime Minister himself, Boris Johnson.

The fundraising event, organized by the Ukrainian Embassy in London and entitled Brave Ukraine, took place at the Tate Modern museum. The auction featured an intervention by Zelensky himself, who recorded a video message. According to the British press, the Ukrainian president thanked the United Kingdom and praised the “courage” of Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who was in Kiev in April.

Volodymyr Zelensky’s famous khaki fleece has sold for £90,000 at a fundraising auction for Ukraine in London, @Telegraph. #StandWithUkraine pic.twitter.com/h4BeffWwIQ — UkraineWorld (@ukraine_world) May 7, 2022

At the beginning of the auction, Boris Johnson appealed to those present to participate in the auction, and to bid specifically for the Ukrainian leader’s coat, whose base price was 50 thousand pounds, about 58 thousand euros. “A bargain”, in the words of the British Prime Minister. “If they bid on Zelensky’s coat, I want much higher bids,” shot Boris Johnson, who also called for a bid for a guided tour of Kiev with the mayor of the Ukrainian capital, Vitali Klitschko. “It’s a beautiful city, it’s worth it.”

PUB • CONTINUE READING BELOW

The British Prime Minister urged those present to “help Ukraine”, so that “the great capital Kiev will never be threatened again and the country can be unified and free again”. Boris Johnson also defended that Russian President Vladimir Putin “will never break the spirit of the Ukrainian people”.