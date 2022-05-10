7 signs of vitamin D deficiency in adults and children – Health News – Guia Giro – Giro Marília News

Rachel Schraer – Health Reporter Vitamin D: The 7 Symptoms of Vitamin D Deficiency in Adults and Children

The lack of vitamin D is nothing new for most Brazilians. According to a study by researchers from the Federal University of Minas Gerais (UFMG) and the René Rachou Research Institute, from Fiocruz, about 16% of the population over 50 years old has insufficient levels of the nutrient. And this lack offers a series of health risks, such as the increase in cardiovascular diseases and bone fractures. But do you know how to identify the symptoms that indicate a lack of vitamin?

The main characteristic sign of a vitamin D level below the recommended level is excessive and long-lasting tiredness, which can compromise performance in day-to-day activities, such as driving, working or exercising. This sensation may be accompanied by weakness or pain in the muscles and bones.

In babies, this severe impact can be identified by a delay in crawling and in closing the spaces between the bones of the skull (fontanelles). In older children, signs can be bowed legs and spinal deviations.

Consequences of lack of vitamin D

This is because vitamin D is actually a hormone that regulates calcium and phosphate in the body. Therefore, in cases of deficiency, smaller amounts of these nutrients are absorbed, which in the long term impacts bone health. In severe situations of deficiency, it can lead to diagnoses of rickets, in children, and osteomalacia, in adults – situations characterized by the weakening of the bones.

In adults, the signs of these more serious conditions are also manifested mainly in the spine, legs and knees. In the elderly, this deficiency is even more risky as it can lead to bone fractures, especially in the hip region.

In addition, a study by Australian researchers, published in the scientific journal European Heart Journal, concluded that the lack of the component increases the risk of cardiovascular diseases. Scientists found that the risk among people with the lowest levels of vitamin D was more than double that seen in people with normal concentrations of the substance.

Treatment and causes

The lack of vitamin D can be confirmed from blood tests and corrected with the help of vitamin D supplements or, in more severe cases, calcium and phosphate supplementation directly. However, the analysis of the rate and the recommendations to solve the situation should always be done by a specialist.

This deficiency is caused in most cases by low sun exposure. Doctors advise that at least one part of the body is directly exposed to the sun for a period of five to 15 minutes a day, at least three times a week, to avoid deficiency. However, the lack can also be a consequence of diseases that interfere with the absorption of the nutrient by the body.

Foods like fish and egg yolks also have the nutrient, and their consumption can help prevent a deficiency. However, experts point out that vitamin D acquired from food alone is not enough.