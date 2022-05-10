AMD plans to start production of chips for PS6

A job listing posted on LinkedIn anticipated that AMD is already looking to start production of next-generation chips. According to the offer, the company is looking for a professional to compose the SoC department, or System-on-a-Chip, in order to play a key role in the manufacture of the component.

The chipset company’s project aims to improve the RDNA architecture, designed to ensure high-performance efficiency for modern games. The successful candidate will work at headquarters in Markham, Canada, and will be expected to take the lead in verifying and testing key aspects of the new chip. Read the description below:

The team behind the chip that powers the Xbox, PlayStation and the latest graphics chip in the RDNA family is hiring for its Markham, Canada location for the next generation chip development project! We are currently looking for a System-on-Chip Verification Engineer who will be part of a team working on the next generation of a complex SOC project. The successful candidate will play a key role in SoC verification, performing tasks for functional, power and performance aspects with simulation environment and hardware emulation.

So far, AMD has not officially commented on its plans for next year. In this way, it remains to wait for more news about a possible new hardware entry from Sony. The Japanese company already registered the names of PS6, PS7, PS8, PS9 and PS10 in 2019, to secure the rights to these names — is it already thinking about the future?

AMD Comes Strong in 2023

In late 2021, AMD CEO Lisa Su stated that 2023 will be the strongest year for the PS5 and Xbox Series. According to the executive, there are expectations of a considerable increase in the manufacture of chips and consoles, with gamers looking for machines in renewed inventories and the current generation industry reaching its peak. Click here to learn more.