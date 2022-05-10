Anabolic fruits: 4 options to gain muscle mass with health – Campos 24 Horas





Anabolic fruits, contrary to what some people tend to imagine, are not magic foods that promote a surreal gain in muscle mass. But, they can help you reach your goals in the gym faster, healthier and tastier. After all, betting on traditional foods – rice, chicken and sweet potatoes – to build muscle mass can be extremely tiring. (read more below)

That’s why, with the help of a nutritionist certified by the Society of Sports Nutrition, Rubens Gomes, we’ve separated four good options for anabolic fruits. After all, anabolic steroids are not necessarily chemical and prohibited products, but everything that favors the increase of lean mass. Check it out: (read more below)

1 – Avocado

Classified as a superfood, avocados are a great source of good fats. And this is essential to improve the natural production of testosterone – a crucial hormone for muscle mass gain. According to nutritionist Rubens, the ideal is to consume the fruit before bed, to favor the synthesis of anabolic hormones during sleep.

2 – Papaya

Like pineapple, papaya has several benefits for the body. One of them is the improvement of the gastrointestinal tract, which relieves constipation. “The papain [substância encontrada no mamão] acts as a laxative. With that, you don’t get that aspect of abdominal dilatation”, says Rubens. This is a characteristic that facilitates the ingestion and absorption of other nutrients and, therefore, papaya is considered one of the fruits to gain muscle mass.

3 – Pineapple

We know that pineapple has numerous benefits for the health and well-being of the body. The main one, perhaps, is the improvement of nutrient absorption. All because of bromelain, a digestive enzyme present in the composition of the fruit. As it is often necessary to ingest high amounts of food to gain muscle mass, this factor is very useful and tends to prevent stomach and intestinal problems in people who aim for hypertrophy.

4 – Banana

The banana, perhaps, is one of the most popular foods in Brazil and in the world. With a sweet flavor that combines with many other healthy ingredients — oatmeal, cinnamon, honey and others — it is also a good fruit for gaining muscle mass. In addition to being a source of high-quality nutritional carbohydrates, it is also rich in potassium – a nutrient that facilitates muscle contraction. “The effectiveness of your training can be much greater”, reveals Rubens.

