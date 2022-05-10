Apple again lowers prices for iPads, Macs and more in Brazil

At Apple’s last space event, we commented here, in a series of posts (iPhones, iPads, Macs, Apple Watches, Apple TVs and AirPods), the strangeness with which Apple Brazil had readjusted the prices of products, often using broken values.

And a short time later, we already have a new adjustment: the company once again changed the prices of several products and accessories, including Apple Watches, iPads, macs and accessories like bracelets — so far, iPhones have been left out of the picture.

Following the line of the last adjustments, this one luckily also went for less, that is, several of these devices were slightly cheaper here.

Check out the changes!

iPads

All models have been refitted, including the latest iPad Air.

iPad (9th generation)

iPad mini (6th generation)

iPad Air (5th generation)

11″ iPad Pro

Modelold pricenew priceVariation
128GB WiFiBRL 10,391BRL 10,235-1.5%
256GB WiFiBRL 11,546BRL 11,372-1.5%
512GB WiFiBRL 13,855BRL 13,647-1.5%
1TB WiFiBRL 18,473BRL 18,195-1.5%
2TB WiFiBRL 23,092BRL 22,745-1.5%
128GB Wi-Fi + CellularBRL 12,315BRL 12,130-1.5%
256GB Wi-Fi + CellularBRL 13,470BRL 13,267-1.5%
512GB Wi-Fi + CellularBRL 15,779BRL 15,542-1.5%
1TB Wi-Fi + CellularBRL 20,398BRL 20,092-1.5%
2TB Wi-Fi + CellularBRL 25,016BRL 24,640-1.5%

12.9″ iPad Pro

Modelold pricenew priceVariation
128GB WiFiBRL 14,240BRL 14,026-1.5%
256GB WiFiBRL 15,394BRL 15,163-1.5%
512GB WiFiBRL 17,704BRL 17,438-1.5%
1TB WiFiBRL 22,322BRL 21,987-1.5%
2TB WiFiBRL 26,941BRL 26,536-1.5%
128GB Wi-Fi + CellularBRL 16,164BRL 15,921-1.5%
256GB Wi-Fi + CellularBRL 17,319BRL 17,059-1.5%
512GB Wi-Fi + CellularBRL 19,628BRL 19,333-1.5%
1TB Wi-Fi + CellularBRL 24,247BRL 23,883-1.5%
2TB Wi-Fi + CellularBRL 28,865BRL 28,432-1.5%

Accessories

Apple Watches

Here, in addition to the Apple Watches themselves, the bracelets have also undergone readjustments.

Apple Watch Series 7

Modelold pricenew priceVariation
41mm, aluminum, GPS, p. sportiveBRL 5,099BRL 5,022-1.5%
45mm, aluminum, GPS, p. sportiveBRL 5,435BRL 5,353-1.5%
41mm, aluminum, GPS + Cellular, p. sportiveBRL 6,253BRL 6,159-1.5%
45mm, aluminum, GPS + Cellular, p. sportiveBRL 6,590BRL 6,491-1.5%
41mm, stainless steel, GPS + Cellular, p. sportiveBRL 8,178BRL 8,055-1.5%
45mm, stainless steel, GPS + Cellular, p. sportiveBRL 8,755BRL 8,623-1.5%
45mm, stainless steel, GPS + Cellular, p. Milanese styleBRL 9,332BRL 9,192-1.5%
41mm, titanium, GPS + Cellular, p. leather linksBRL 10,198BRL 10,045-1.5%

Apple Watch SE

Modelold pricenew priceVariation
40mm, aluminum, GPS, p. sportiveBRL 3,655BRL 3,600-1.5%
44mm, aluminum, GPS, p. sportiveBRL 3,992BRL 3,932-1.5%
40mm, aluminum, GPS + Cellular, p. sportiveBRL 4,233BRL 4,169-1.5%
44mm, aluminum, GPS + Cellular, p. sportiveBRL 4,569BRL 4,500-1.5%

Apple Watch Series 3

Modelold pricenew priceVariation
38mm, aluminum, GPSBRL 2,501BRL 2,463-1.5%
42mm, aluminum, GPSBRL 2,838BRL 2,795-1.5%

bracelets

macs

MacBook Air

MacBook Pro

Modelold pricenew priceVariation
13″ MBP (entry, M1)BRL 16,645BRL 16,395-1.5%
13″ MBP (intermediate, M1)BRL 19,045BRL 18,795-1.3%
14″ MBP (input, M1 Pro)BRL 25,979BRL 25,589-1.5%
14″ MBP (top-of-the-line, M1 Pro)BRL 31,749BRL 31,289-1.4%
16″ MBP (input, M1 Pro)BRL 31,752BRL 31,275-1.5%
16″ MBP (intermediate, M1 Pro)BRL 34,152BRL 33,675-1.3%
16″ MBP (top-of-the-line, M1 Max)BRL 43,752BRL 43,175-1.3%

24″ iMac

Mac mini

Mac Studio

Modelold pricenew priceVariation
M1 MaxBRL 22,999BRL 22,654-1.5%
M1 UltraBRL 46,999BRL 46,454-1.1%

Mac Pro

Apple TVs

In addition to them, the Siri Remotewhich used to cost R$726, now costs R$718 (a difference of 1.1%).

AirPods

iPod touch

Even if these are timid reductions – mostly 1.5% – at least we haven’t seen increases caused by the recent highs of the dollar, right? 😁

