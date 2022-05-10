Apple again lowers prices for iPads, Macs and more in Brazil

At Apple’s last space event, we commented here, in a series of posts (iPhones, iPads, Macs, Apple Watches, Apple TVs and AirPods), the strangeness with which Apple Brazil had readjusted the prices of products, often using broken values.

And a short time later, we already have a new adjustment: the company once again changed the prices of several products and accessories, including Apple Watches, iPads, macs and accessories like bracelets — so far, iPhones have been left out of the picture.

Following the line of the last adjustments, this one luckily also went for less, that is, several of these devices were slightly cheaper here.

Check out the changes!

iPads

All models have been refitted, including the latest iPad Air.

iPad (9th generation)

iPad mini (6th generation)

iPad Air (5th generation)

11″ iPad Pro

Model old price new price Variation 128GB WiFi BRL 10,391 BRL 10,235 -1.5% 256GB WiFi BRL 11,546 BRL 11,372 -1.5% 512GB WiFi BRL 13,855 BRL 13,647 -1.5% 1TB WiFi BRL 18,473 BRL 18,195 -1.5% 2TB WiFi BRL 23,092 BRL 22,745 -1.5% 128GB Wi-Fi + Cellular BRL 12,315 BRL 12,130 -1.5% 256GB Wi-Fi + Cellular BRL 13,470 BRL 13,267 -1.5% 512GB Wi-Fi + Cellular BRL 15,779 BRL 15,542 -1.5% 1TB Wi-Fi + Cellular BRL 20,398 BRL 20,092 -1.5% 2TB Wi-Fi + Cellular BRL 25,016 BRL 24,640 -1.5%

12.9″ iPad Pro

Model old price new price Variation 128GB WiFi BRL 14,240 BRL 14,026 -1.5% 256GB WiFi BRL 15,394 BRL 15,163 -1.5% 512GB WiFi BRL 17,704 BRL 17,438 -1.5% 1TB WiFi BRL 22,322 BRL 21,987 -1.5% 2TB WiFi BRL 26,941 BRL 26,536 -1.5% 128GB Wi-Fi + Cellular BRL 16,164 BRL 15,921 -1.5% 256GB Wi-Fi + Cellular BRL 17,319 BRL 17,059 -1.5% 512GB Wi-Fi + Cellular BRL 19,628 BRL 19,333 -1.5% 1TB Wi-Fi + Cellular BRL 24,247 BRL 23,883 -1.5% 2TB Wi-Fi + Cellular BRL 28,865 BRL 28,432 -1.5%

Accessories

Apple Watches

Here, in addition to the Apple Watches themselves, the bracelets have also undergone readjustments.

Apple Watch Series 7

Model old price new price Variation 41mm, aluminum, GPS, p. sportive BRL 5,099 BRL 5,022 -1.5% 45mm, aluminum, GPS, p. sportive BRL 5,435 BRL 5,353 -1.5% 41mm, aluminum, GPS + Cellular, p. sportive BRL 6,253 BRL 6,159 -1.5% 45mm, aluminum, GPS + Cellular, p. sportive BRL 6,590 BRL 6,491 -1.5% 41mm, stainless steel, GPS + Cellular, p. sportive BRL 8,178 BRL 8,055 -1.5% 45mm, stainless steel, GPS + Cellular, p. sportive BRL 8,755 BRL 8,623 -1.5% 45mm, stainless steel, GPS + Cellular, p. Milanese style BRL 9,332 BRL 9,192 -1.5% 41mm, titanium, GPS + Cellular, p. leather links BRL 10,198 BRL 10,045 -1.5%

Apple Watch SE

Model old price new price Variation 40mm, aluminum, GPS, p. sportive BRL 3,655 BRL 3,600 -1.5% 44mm, aluminum, GPS, p. sportive BRL 3,992 BRL 3,932 -1.5% 40mm, aluminum, GPS + Cellular, p. sportive BRL 4,233 BRL 4,169 -1.5% 44mm, aluminum, GPS + Cellular, p. sportive BRL 4,569 BRL 4,500 -1.5%

Apple Watch Series 3

Model old price new price Variation 38mm, aluminum, GPS BRL 2,501 BRL 2,463 -1.5% 42mm, aluminum, GPS BRL 2,838 BRL 2,795 -1.5%

bracelets

macs

MacBook Air

MacBook Pro

Model old price new price Variation 13″ MBP (entry, M1) BRL 16,645 BRL 16,395 -1.5% 13″ MBP (intermediate, M1) BRL 19,045 BRL 18,795 -1.3% 14″ MBP (input, M1 Pro) BRL 25,979 BRL 25,589 -1.5% 14″ MBP (top-of-the-line, M1 Pro) BRL 31,749 BRL 31,289 -1.4% 16″ MBP (input, M1 Pro) BRL 31,752 BRL 31,275 -1.5% 16″ MBP (intermediate, M1 Pro) BRL 34,152 BRL 33,675 -1.3% 16″ MBP (top-of-the-line, M1 Max) BRL 43,752 BRL 43,175 -1.3%

24″ iMac

Mac mini

Mac Studio

Model old price new price Variation M1 Max BRL 22,999 BRL 22,654 -1.5% M1 Ultra BRL 46,999 BRL 46,454 -1.1%

Mac Pro

Apple TVs

In addition to them, the Siri Remotewhich used to cost R$726, now costs R$718 (a difference of 1.1%).

AirPods

iPod touch

Even if these are timid reductions – mostly 1.5% – at least we haven’t seen increases caused by the recent highs of the dollar, right? 😁

TRANSPARENCY NOTE: The MacMagazine You receive a small commission from sales completed through links in this post, but you, as a consumer, do not pay anything extra for products by purchasing through our affiliate links.