Apple again lowers prices for iPads, Macs and more in Brazil

At Apple’s last space event, we commented here, in a series of posts (iPhones, iPads, Macs, Apple Watches, Apple TVs and AirPods), the strangeness with which Apple Brazil had readjusted the prices of products, often using broken values.
And a short time later, we already have a new adjustment: the company once again changed the prices of several products and accessories, including Apple Watches, iPads, macs and accessories like bracelets — so far, iPhones have been left out of the picture.
Following the line of the last adjustments, this one luckily also went for less, that is, several of these devices were slightly cheaper here.
Check out the changes!
iPads
All models have been refitted, including the latest iPad Air.
iPad (9th generation)
iPad mini (6th generation)
iPad Air (5th generation)
11″ iPad Pro
|Model
|old price
|new price
|Variation
|128GB WiFi
|BRL 10,391
|BRL 10,235
|-1.5%
|256GB WiFi
|BRL 11,546
|BRL 11,372
|-1.5%
|512GB WiFi
|BRL 13,855
|BRL 13,647
|-1.5%
|1TB WiFi
|BRL 18,473
|BRL 18,195
|-1.5%
|2TB WiFi
|BRL 23,092
|BRL 22,745
|-1.5%
|128GB Wi-Fi + Cellular
|BRL 12,315
|BRL 12,130
|-1.5%
|256GB Wi-Fi + Cellular
|BRL 13,470
|BRL 13,267
|-1.5%
|512GB Wi-Fi + Cellular
|BRL 15,779
|BRL 15,542
|-1.5%
|1TB Wi-Fi + Cellular
|BRL 20,398
|BRL 20,092
|-1.5%
|2TB Wi-Fi + Cellular
|BRL 25,016
|BRL 24,640
|-1.5%
12.9″ iPad Pro
|Model
|old price
|new price
|Variation
|128GB WiFi
|BRL 14,240
|BRL 14,026
|-1.5%
|256GB WiFi
|BRL 15,394
|BRL 15,163
|-1.5%
|512GB WiFi
|BRL 17,704
|BRL 17,438
|-1.5%
|1TB WiFi
|BRL 22,322
|BRL 21,987
|-1.5%
|2TB WiFi
|BRL 26,941
|BRL 26,536
|-1.5%
|128GB Wi-Fi + Cellular
|BRL 16,164
|BRL 15,921
|-1.5%
|256GB Wi-Fi + Cellular
|BRL 17,319
|BRL 17,059
|-1.5%
|512GB Wi-Fi + Cellular
|BRL 19,628
|BRL 19,333
|-1.5%
|1TB Wi-Fi + Cellular
|BRL 24,247
|BRL 23,883
|-1.5%
|2TB Wi-Fi + Cellular
|BRL 28,865
|BRL 28,432
|-1.5%
Accessories
Apple Watches
Here, in addition to the Apple Watches themselves, the bracelets have also undergone readjustments.
Apple Watch Series 7
|Model
|old price
|new price
|Variation
|41mm, aluminum, GPS, p. sportive
|BRL 5,099
|BRL 5,022
|-1.5%
|45mm, aluminum, GPS, p. sportive
|BRL 5,435
|BRL 5,353
|-1.5%
|41mm, aluminum, GPS + Cellular, p. sportive
|BRL 6,253
|BRL 6,159
|-1.5%
|45mm, aluminum, GPS + Cellular, p. sportive
|BRL 6,590
|BRL 6,491
|-1.5%
|41mm, stainless steel, GPS + Cellular, p. sportive
|BRL 8,178
|BRL 8,055
|-1.5%
|45mm, stainless steel, GPS + Cellular, p. sportive
|BRL 8,755
|BRL 8,623
|-1.5%
|45mm, stainless steel, GPS + Cellular, p. Milanese style
|BRL 9,332
|BRL 9,192
|-1.5%
|41mm, titanium, GPS + Cellular, p. leather links
|BRL 10,198
|BRL 10,045
|-1.5%
Apple Watch SE
|Model
|old price
|new price
|Variation
|40mm, aluminum, GPS, p. sportive
|BRL 3,655
|BRL 3,600
|-1.5%
|44mm, aluminum, GPS, p. sportive
|BRL 3,992
|BRL 3,932
|-1.5%
|40mm, aluminum, GPS + Cellular, p. sportive
|BRL 4,233
|BRL 4,169
|-1.5%
|44mm, aluminum, GPS + Cellular, p. sportive
|BRL 4,569
|BRL 4,500
|-1.5%
Apple Watch Series 3
|Model
|old price
|new price
|Variation
|38mm, aluminum, GPS
|BRL 2,501
|BRL 2,463
|-1.5%
|42mm, aluminum, GPS
|BRL 2,838
|BRL 2,795
|-1.5%
bracelets
macs
MacBook Air
MacBook Pro
|Model
|old price
|new price
|Variation
|13″ MBP (entry, M1)
|BRL 16,645
|BRL 16,395
|-1.5%
|13″ MBP (intermediate, M1)
|BRL 19,045
|BRL 18,795
|-1.3%
|14″ MBP (input, M1 Pro)
|BRL 25,979
|BRL 25,589
|-1.5%
|14″ MBP (top-of-the-line, M1 Pro)
|BRL 31,749
|BRL 31,289
|-1.4%
|16″ MBP (input, M1 Pro)
|BRL 31,752
|BRL 31,275
|-1.5%
|16″ MBP (intermediate, M1 Pro)
|BRL 34,152
|BRL 33,675
|-1.3%
|16″ MBP (top-of-the-line, M1 Max)
|BRL 43,752
|BRL 43,175
|-1.3%
24″ iMac
Mac mini
Mac Studio
|Model
|old price
|new price
|Variation
|M1 Max
|BRL 22,999
|BRL 22,654
|-1.5%
|M1 Ultra
|BRL 46,999
|BRL 46,454
|-1.1%
Mac Pro
Apple TVs
In addition to them, the Siri Remotewhich used to cost R$726, now costs R$718 (a difference of 1.1%).
AirPods
iPod touch
Even if these are timid reductions – mostly 1.5% – at least we haven’t seen increases caused by the recent highs of the dollar, right? 😁
