Astronaut is successful on TikTok with videos about routine in space | Technology

The Italian astronaut of the European Space Agency (ESA), Samantha Cristoforetti, has gained thousands of followers on her TikTok profile for sharing fun videos that show the curiosities of routine in space.

Share on WhatsApp

Share on Telegram

The 45-year-old Italian’s account was only created last month, but it already has 160,000 followers and videos with 1 million views. The last post drew a lot of attention as it was published days after she arrived at the International Space Station in a SpaceX capsule. (look above).

The rocket was launched on the 27th from a NASA launch center in Florida. In addition to Samantha, Americans Kjell Lindgren, Bob Hines and Jessica Watkins participate in the Crew-4 mission, which will last six months and intends to carry out scientific experiments.

Meet the Brazilian who won a lottery to go to space: ‘It’s not just for billionaires’

Do you know everything about the space race? Take the test and find out

1 of 4 Astronaut Samantha Cristoforetti is successful on TikTok — Photo: Reproduction/TikTok Astronaut Samantha Cristoforetti is successful on TikTok — Photo: Reproduction/TikTok

The video recorded at the Station has already reached more than 600,000 views in five days. The astronaut appears smiling and, before showing the new home, says she will take viewers to the “final frontier”, emphasizing how exciting it is to take off from Earth into space.

The images also show their stuffed animals Zippy and Etta floating in microgravity, and the capsule window that overlooks the Earth.

2 of 4 Astronaut Samantha Cristoforetti — Photo: Disclosure/ESA Astronaut Samantha Cristoforetti — Photo: Disclosure/ESA

3 of 4 Crew-4 astronauts, from left to right: Jessica Watson, Bob Hines, Kjell Lindgren and Samantha Cristoforetti — Photo: SpaceX Crew-4 astronauts, left to right: Jessica Watson, Bob Hines, Kjell Lindgren and Samantha Cristoforetti — Photo: SpaceX

This is not the first time the Italian has gone into space. On November 23, 2014, Samantha was launched from the Baikonur cosmodrome in Kazakhstan.

She returned to Earth on June 11, 2015 after 200 days and became, at the time, the most time-spent woman in space. The mission, named Futura, was the second long-duration flight opportunity for the Italian Space Agency.

The current mission, called Crew-4, is expected to conduct ongoing research into growing soilless plants in space. Another experiment will be to develop an artificial human retina, taking advantage of the ISS’s microgravity environment to help form thin protein films, layer after layer.