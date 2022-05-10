Attention to symptoms can help in the diagnosis of ovarian cancer – 05/09/2022

The World Ovarian Cancer Day, held this Sunday, May 8, left as a message the appeal in English “No Woman Left Behind”, or that “No woman is left behind”, in Portuguese translation.

This is a challenge for greater equity in access to prevention, diagnosis and treatment of a disease that affects 6,650 Brazilian women annually, according to official data from Inca (National Cancer Institute).

Most women with ovarian cancer have no symptoms until the disease reaches an advanced stage. Most diagnoses occur when malignant cells have already spread to other organs. This also explains the nearly 4,000 annual deaths in Brazil.

Thus, it is important to keep routine exams up to date and pay attention to the signals that the body can send, such as abdominal pain, pelvis pain, increased belly volume, change in bowel habits or vaginal bleeding. These are alerts that should make you seek advice from your doctor.

As there is no screening test for ovarian cancer, diagnosis usually occurs when these symptoms appear. Depending on the results of the imaging tests, the investigation progresses with blood tests and resonance.

For patients with genetic syndromes, such as BRCA1 or BRCA2 gene mutation, the indication is to take anti-hormonal drugs or, more effectively, remove the tubes and ovaries, in order to prevent this tumor.

New medications, the improvement of surgical techniques, the introduction, in selected cases, of chemotherapy into the abdomen and the development of drugs that block the vascularization of the tumor have shown good results and brought better quality of life and survival for these patients.