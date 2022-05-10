Babylons Fall hits zero active players on PC

Babylon’s Fall reached the alarming milestone of zero concurrent players on PC. The absence of active players happened last Sunday night (8), according to the data available on Steam Charts.

The audience drop comes just two months after the launch of the PlatinumGames and Square Enix title. The data available on Steam Chats indicate that, last Wednesday (4), only one player was active in the PC version of the game. Also, the maximum number of concurrent players in the last week was 77. A few minutes before the publication of this note, the game had only eight concurrent players.

Over the past 30 days, the average concurrent players of Babylon’s Fall on PC was 59.5. By comparison, Outriders, another Square title, averaged 905.7.

Overall, Babylon’s Fall was not well received by critics — on Metacritic, the title was rated 41 for PS5 and 46 for PC.

Even with the release below expectations, Square Enix and PlatinumGames reinforced that the development of Babylon’s Fall is not in danger. On March 18, a few days after the game’s release, the game’s Twitter profile issued a statement in which it was revealed that there are no plans to scale down the project. According to the announcement, the development team will “continue to release new content and improvements based on player feedback.”

Babylon’s Fall is available for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4 and PC.