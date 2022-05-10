biggest white diamond can break record

The largest white diamond will be auctioned in Geneva this week, part of a Christie’s sale that features two stones weighing more than 200 carats each. “The Rock”, a 228.31 carat pear-shaped stone, about the size of a golf ball, is expected to sell for up to 28.41 million euros, according to the auction house.

“Often with these larger stones, they sacrifice part of their shape to maintain weight,” Max Fawcett, head of the jewelry department at Christie’s in Geneva, told Reuters. “This is a perfectly symmetrical pear-shaped shape and… one of the rarest gemstones ever sold at auction.” Mined in South Africa, “The Rock” was worn by its former owner as a Cartier necklace. The previous auction record for a white diamond was a 163.41-carat gem sold in 2017.

Christie’s will also put up for sale a 205.07 carat yellow cushion-shaped stone called “The Red Cross Diamond” as an unspecified portion of the auction proceeds will go to the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC). , based in Geneva.

The gem, which has the Maltese cross cut into its base, was first sold by Christie’s in 1918 at an auction in London, where residents sold precious household items to help with the war effort. Its estimated selling price today is between 6.63 and 9.47 million euros.