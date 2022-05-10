Borrell proposes to forward Russia’s frozen reserves to Ukraine’s reconstruction

Head of European diplomacy recalled that the United States held assets valued at billions of dollars belonging to the Central Bank of Afghanistan.

Sputnik Brazil – European diplomacy chief Josep Borrell told Britain’s Financial Times newspaper that the EU should consider confiscating Russian foreign currency assets frozen in order to partially pay for Ukraine’s restoration after the special operation ends.

Borrell recalled that the United States held assets valued at billions of dollars belonging to the Central Bank of Afghanistan. In this context, ponders the High Representative, it would be logical to consider identical measures with Russian reserves.

“I would be very in favor because it’s full of logic. We have money in our pockets, and someone should explain to me why it’s good for Afghan money and bad for Russian money,” mused Borrell.

He added that the question of how to pay for Ukraine’s reconstruction is one of the central points.

On February 24, 2022, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced the start of a special military operation for the “demilitarization and denazification of Ukraine”. According to the president, it is planned to hold accountable all war criminals who committed “bloody crimes against civilians” in Donbass.

As stated by the Russian Defense Ministry, the country’s Armed Forces exclusively attack Ukrainian military infrastructure and troops. Until March 25, Russia fulfilled the general tasks of the first stage of the operation: significantly reducing Ukraine’s military potential. The main goal is the liberation of Donbass, according to the Russian Defense.

