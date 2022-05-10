Brazil will have special view of the total lunar eclipse of May 15

Between the 15th and 16th of May 2022, a total lunar eclipse will occur and will be completely visible, at all stages, throughout South America. All of Brazil is in the region of astronomical conditions for the complete visibility of the event, but it is the weather conditions that will, in fact, define who in the country will be able to enjoy the beautiful spectacle. Another total lunar eclipse as great as this one will only be observed in Brazil on March 14, 2025, when the country will be able to see almost all phases.

Total Lunar Eclipse – May 15, 2022 (Photo: Getty Images)

a special eclipse

Lunar or solar eclipses are not rare events. These astronomical phenomena are common and occur every year, but what changes is the possibility and degree of visualization in each part of our planet.

According to Professor Marcos Calil, scientific coordinator of the Santo André planetarium and the Sky Observation Center, until September 2024 we will have four more lunar eclipsesbut none of them will have the wide possibility of viewing as what will happen between the 15th and 16th of May 2022. For each of these lunar eclipses, there will always be a “but” that will make viewing difficult in Brazil.

“A certain eclipse will not be able to be observed in a large part of Brazil, another can only be observed during a short period of time and so on. something so grand like the May 15th eclipse, will only be seen on March 14th, 2025when Brazil will be able to appreciate the occurrence of a large portion of the Total Lunar Eclipse.”

The next lunar eclipses will occur on:

November 08, 2022 – Total Lunar Eclipse

October 28, 2023 – Partial Lunar Eclipse

March 25, 2024 – Penumbral Lunar Eclipse

September 18, 2024 – Partial Lunar Eclipse

How will the moon appear in the sky?

The total lunar eclipse will be possible because between the end of the night of the 15th of May and the beginning of the dawn of the 16th, the Sun, Earth and Moon will be aligned in that order. THE planet earth will be between the sun and the full moon. The Moon will be darkened, without the usual glow of a full moon, because the Earth’s shadow will be cast on the Moon. It is the Earth’s shadow that takes away the full moon’s shine.

Representative images of the phases of a total lunar eclipse (Photo: Getty Images)

What is the best time to see this eclipse?

For enjoy the total lunar eclipse you will need to stay awake between the late evening on Sunday, May 15, and early morning on Monday, May 16, 2022. In Brazil, the event will start on May 15, at 11:27 pm and runs until 3:50 am on May 16, 2022.

According to Professor Marcos Calil, the beginning of the eclipse is a special moment.

“This is a time when the Moon will be moving from the penumbra to the Earth’s umbra. It is at this moment that the Moon starts to look “cut” and can be easily observed anywhere in Brazil. Even in cities with high levels of light pollution. That’s when people start paying more attention to the phenomenon.”

THE maximum moment of total lunar eclipse It will take place at the beginning of May 16, at 1:11 am, early in the morning on Monday. It is at this point that the Moon will be completely immersed in the Earth’s shadow cone, very close to the center of the Earth’s shadow cone.

Professor Calil notes that in the maximum point of eclipse we will have a Moon with a dark reddish hue. Contrary to what many think, the moon does not disappear from the skybut your reddish appearance, even turned to dark brown, makes it very difficult to capture photos and perceive some selenographic details. THE selenography is a subdivision of astronomy that studies the surface of the Moon.

The image below shows all the phases of the total lunar eclipse of the 15th and 16th of May 2022

Total lunar eclipse May 15th and 16th 2022 – time from home phase

You don’t need devices to see

Unlike solar eclipses, which can only be observed with the correct devices to protect the eyes (there is a risk of blindness!), the Lunar eclipses can be seen with the naked eye. Just look at the sky at the right time and enjoy the spectacle, but if the clouds let you.

the cloud problem

The restriction or not of cloud cover is a problem that must always be considered, anywhere on the planet and at any time of year. As with other important astronomical events, Climatempo will also make a special cloud forecast for the eclipse that will occur between the end of the night of the 15th and the beginning of the dawn of the 16th of May 2022.

The initial analysis, still without much detail, indicates the rapid displacement of a cold front from the South to Southeast Brazil, precisely between the 15th and 16th of May 2022. The area of ​​clouds and rain of this cold front could greatly hinder the visualization of the total lunar eclipse parts of the states of Paraná, Mato Grosso do Sul, São Paulo, Minas Gerais, Rio De Janeiro and Espírito Santo.

In the North and Northeast, areas of tropical instability may affect the visibility of this eclipse in most of the states of Acre, Amazonas, Roraima, Pará, Amapá and in the northern and coastal parts of the states of Maranhão, Piauí, Ceará and Rio Grande do Sul. North.

astronomical tourism

Are you an astronomy lover? So, start planning an “astronomical tourism” trip to enjoy the annular solar eclipse of October 14, 2023. According to Professor Marcos Calil, it will be a beautiful spectacle, but it can only be seen as an annular in some privileged cities. from the Northeast and North of Brazil. In the rest of the Brazilian territory, this eclipse can be observed as partial.

Follow the news on the Climatempo website to find out if the clouds will leave you for the total lunar eclipse that will take place between the end of the night of Sunday, May 15, and the beginning of the morning of Monday, May 16, 2022.

May 15 lunar eclipse live stream via telescope

For this very special event, Professor Marcos Calil will broadcast live, via Youtube, with his telescopes and cameras. Just access this link to the astronomical live of the total lunar eclipse on May 15 at 22 pm.