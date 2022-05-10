Campos City Hall delivers four more new ambulances

This Monday (9), from 2 pm, the municipal secretary of Health, Paulo Hirano, and the president of the Municipal Health Foundation (FMS), Arthur Borges, will deliver four more ambulances from zero kilometer. The newly opened Children’s Clinic will benefit, which operates in the former Pre-Hospital Unit (UPH) of Guarus, General Hospital of Guarus (HGG), UPH of Saldanha Marinho and Basic Health Unit (UBS) of Penha.

Last Wednesday (04), Hospital Ferreira Machado (HFM) received an ambulance containing complete equipment for mobile ICU, Renault Master brand, the same model that will be delivered to the UPH of Saldanha Marinho, this Monday. The other vehicles, basic model, have a patient on a stretcher and a companion.

According to the Secretary of Health, the delivery of the new ambulances is part of a series of improvements that the government Wladimir Garotinho has been carrying out in the area of ​​Health. “It is the consolidation of yet another advance by the government. We are expanding the fleet, prioritizing the urgency and emergency network, to offer even more comfort and safety to our patients”.

Source: Subcom