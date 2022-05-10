Cherry: know its health benefits and some tasty ways of consumption

Novo Hamburgo, May 9, 2022, by Priscila Lampert – A cherry It is a fruit that always appears at the end of the year parties. With a soft and fleshy pulp, the red fruit of Asian origin carries, despite its small size, many essential nutrients for our body. Stay with us and learn about the benefits of this fruit and how to consume it.

First of all, it is worth knowing that the fame of cherry it’s not from today. This is because since antiquity, the fruit was present on people’s tables and diets. The Greeks and Romans, for example, consumed it regularly, both in natura how dry In addition, the Romans even used it to make wine, due to its succulent pulp.

What are the benefits of cherry and how to consume it?

The cherry fruit has important nutrients for health. In this sense, it is a source of vitamins (A, C and group B), minerals (such as potassium and calcium), fiber, proteins and antioxidants. So, check out some of the main benefits of cherry, according to an article published on Dr. Jairo Bauer, on the Uol website, on October 22, 2021.

Help in the prevention of diabetes – Acids and compounds present in its pulp help regulate blood glucose levels, preventing the rise or fall of blood glucose;



Improves the work of the digestive system – Due to the high amount of fiber, cherry favors the functioning of the digestive system, as well as preventing constipation;

It’s good for the heart – Its consumption can help control bad cholesterol, reducing the risk of cardiovascular diseases;

relieves muscle pain – Its anti-inflammatory and antioxidant compounds reduce the wear and tear suffered by muscles after physical exercises;

Help in the fight against depression – Compounds present in cherries contribute to the production of serotonin, a hormone that regulates mood, combats stress, anxiety and depression;

Improves sleep – Likewise, the fruit also helps in the production of melatonin, a hormone that stimulates sleep.

However, if you thought that your benefits are gone, you are very wrong. The red berry also favors eye health (due to vitamin A) and improves the quality of the skin. In this way, its consumption can occur both in naturaas well as in the preparation of recipes and desserts, such as pies, mousses, jam, syrup, among other options.

Is it possible to grow it in Brazil?

From now on, we emphasize that the cherry tree likes a temperate climate, which does not correspond to the reality of our country. For this reason, its cultivation in Brazilian soils does not occur commercially, that is, on a large scale for sale. In this way, it is very unlikely that you will see plantations or cultivation of this plant in national territory.

Even so, there are those who take the risk of doing home cultivation of cherry. In this sense, Casa & Agro recommends that you buy a seedling that has already formed, in order to have more chances of guaranteeing its development.

