Confirmation of the production of GTA 6 is the biggest tweet about games ever recorded on the platform

The Grand Theft Auto franchise is, without a doubt, almost always a hot topic. Mainly when it comes to the sixth main title, which was confirmed by Rockstar itself on February 4th of this year through the twitter. The publication has broken engagement records when it comes to games and the tweet has already passed 600,000 likes.

GTA 6 is considered the most anticipated game of almost the entire last decade. The previous title, released in 2013, has been squeezed to the limit while the sixth game is in development. After several rumors about the production of GTA 6, Rockstar even went public to confirm the existence of the project saying:

“Many of you have been asking about a new entry in the Grand Theft Auto series. With every new project, our goal is always to move significantly beyond what we’ve previously delivered. We are pleased to confirm that active development on the next title in the series is underway. in happening”.

Until then, the most engaged post about games on Twitter was a PlayStation tweet about the postponement of the event that would reveal the PlayStation 5 in 2020. With more than 510,000 likes, the tweet read:

“We’ve decided to postpone the PlayStation 5 event scheduled for June 4th. While we understand that gamers around the world are excited to see PS5 games, we don’t feel that now is the time for celebration and for now, we want to stop by. backwards and allow more important voices to be heard”.

To close the top 3 topics about games that generated the most engagement on Twitter, is the announcement that revealed the release date of the Nintendo game, Splatoon 3. The tweet was made by the Japanese profile of the game and generated more than 365 thousand likesin addition to being the newest, being published a few weeks ago.

All these posts not only have hundreds of thousands of likes, but also many retweets and comments. The tweet about the production of GTA 6, for example, has more than 104,000 retweets and 40,000 comments. Sony’s post has even more shares, reaching nearly 110,000. But the Japanese showed that Splatoon 3 is very important to them, retweeting the post more than 168,000 times, the highest value among the three.

