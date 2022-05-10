Covid kills 10 more and Saúde records 872 new positive tests in MS

2 hours ago

Another 10 deaths attributed to the coronavirus in Mato Grosso do Sul entered state statistics between May 3 and 10, according to the epidemiological bulletin published by the SES (State Health Department) this Tuesday (10).


The most recent deaths are from Campo Grande (7), Jardim, Porta Porã and Iguatemi.


With the update, there are a total of 10,543 lives lost to Covid-19 since the beginning of the pandemic.


In addition to the deaths, the SES accounted for 872 new confirmed cases of the disease in the same seven-day period. Mato Grosso do Sul accumulates 530,325 positive tests in three years of monitoring carried out by the Health Surveillance sector.


Dourados appears in the state bulletin with 51,026 cases of Covid since the beginning of the pandemic, with 20 new records in the last week.


Mato Grosso do Sul currently has 21 hospitalized patients diagnosed with Covid-19 – 10 in clinical beds and 11 in ICU (Intensive Care Unit) beds.

