Discover the benefits of coffee for the heart

Research presented at the American College of Cardiology annual event shows some benefits of coffee for the body. Data shows that consuming between 2 to 3 cups of coffee every day can reduce the risk of developing heart problems. That is, drinking coffee can bring benefits to the heart.

See too: Natural tranquilizers that will make you relax and sleep well

Health benefits of coffee

Some previous studies already demonstrated the benefits of coffee for the heart. However, the sampling group was small and did not provide the necessary amount of relevant and reliable data. However, with each passing day, new evidence emerges to strengthen the thesis of benefits of coffee.

The research carried out used data from the UK Biobank, a large health study produced in the UK. In all, 382,535 people participated in the survey through the data already collected. All of them had a mean age of 57 years, and 52% were women.

Data shows that individuals who consume between 2 to 3 cups of coffee a day experience some benefits. The habit was associated with a lower risk of developing arrhythmia, heart failure and mortality.

Coffee benefits can reduce deaths

Other interesting data showed a certain relationship between coffee consumption and the lowest mortality rate. Thus, one of the benefits of coffee is to improve and extend the life expectancy of those who consume it.

Caution: people who shouldn’t drink coffee

Even though there are benefits to coffee, the truth is that there are people who shouldn’t abuse caffeine. These groups of people are known and there is a lot of research on the subject.

– Patients who have glaucoma

Glaucoma is a serious disease that compromises vision and can cause blindness. One way to make the problem worse is to increase the pressure on the eyeball. Caffeine carries risks of this happening.

– People with irritated bowels cannot drink coffee

Irritable bowel syndrome can cause frequent episodes of diarrhea. The problem is that coffee has the potential to intensify the problem and cause health disorders as a result.

– Presence of gastritis and reflux are alerts

If you suffer from gastritis or gastroesophageal reflux, you shouldn’t drink coffee. Caffeine significantly worsens these two clinical conditions.

– Pregnant and lactating women

Women who are expecting a baby or breastfeeding a child should avoid ingesting caffeine. Always consult your doctor before changing your diet.

– Heart problems

Caffeine should not be ingested by people who have any type of heart problem.

Heads up

If you follow a diet that restricts the consumption of meat and animal products, you should be more cautious than usual. Caffeine directly interferes with the absorption of nutrients that come from vegetables.

A tip is to drink coffee a while after having lunch or dinner, for example. Thus, the body has time to capture the main nutrients before the coffee is ingested.