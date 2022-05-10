Dressed as handmaids, pro-abortion activists invade mass in the US

Pro-abortion protesters stormed a Sunday morning mass at the Cathedral of Our Lady of the Angels in Los Angeles, United States, shortly before Communion.| Photo: Reproduction Twitter

Pro-abortion protesters invaded a mass on Sunday morning (8), at the Cathedral of Our Lady of the Angels, in Los Angeles, in the United States, shortly before the moment of Communion. Videos on social networks show the women in red hooded dresses and white hats, carrying a huge green sash and causing confusion during the celebration, before being taken out of the church.

Widely used by pro-abortion activists, the costumes are a reference to the “handmaids”, fertile women who had the function of procreating in the novel “The Handmaid’s Tale”, by Margaret Atwood, from 1985. The book gave rise to the eponymous series, which shows a dystopian future in which the United States was dominated by Christian religious fundamentalism. The story has been evoked in pro-abortion protests, as a way of claiming that religious people want to control women’s bodies.

Attacks on churches were expected over Mother’s Day weekend after abortion group Ruth Sent Us (Ruth sent us, in reference to Judge Ruth Bader Ginsburg, who died in 2020) threatened to stop services, in response to the leaked document. of the Supreme Court, anticipating a historic overturn of the 1973 Roe v Wade decision. This Saturday (7), by twitterthe group stated that it would be “burning the Eucharist”.

The actions demonstrate that the group’s motivation can go beyond fighting for a “right”. That’s because, if the Roe v Wade jurisprudence is indeed repealed, US states will be able to continue deciding their abortion laws. California, the most populous US territory with 39 million inhabitants, where the protest took place, is one of the most permissive states on the subject. Governor Gavin Newsom has even promised to turn it into a “sanctuary” for women in the United States who cannot access abortion in their states.

Gazeta do Povo tried to contact the Archdiocese of Los Angeles to comment on the invasion of the Nossa Senhora dos Anjos Cathedral on Sunday, but did not get a response.

threatened parishes

At least two Catholic churches (St. Joseph and St. Peter’s) located on Capitol Hill in Washington reportedly requested a greater police presence, fearing raids on Sunday morning, according to news website PJ Media.

On Saturday, pro-abortion protesters insulted a priest and tried to block entry to Old St. Patrick’s Cathedral in New York. “Thank God for abortion,” the activists shouted. Local police have disrupted a pro-life procession that takes place every first Saturday of the month for security reasons. The report was made by columnist Kathryn Jean Lopez of the National Review.

She says that outside the cathedral, a woman in a white bathing suit, with a belly simulating a pregnancy and attached dolls representing the babies she was aborting, screamed: “God killed his son, why can’t I kill mine? ?”. “Help me abort my babies,” she teased, dancing around the church.