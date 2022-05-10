Drought reveals human remains in largest US reservoir

Abhishek Pratap

a rusty barrel

Credit, Getty Images

photo caption,

A rusty barrel near where a gunshot victim was found last week

More human remains have been found in Lake Mead, just a week after the body of an alleged murder victim was found at the rapidly retreating reservoir site.

The last remains were notified by rangers on Saturday (7/5). On May 1, a body was found in a barrel stuck in the mud on the lake bed.

The largest reservoir in the US, Lake Mead provides drinking water to 20 million people from Las Vegas to Los Angeles.

Police have warned that more bodies are likely to be found as the lake recedes.

